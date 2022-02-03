MEET THE INVOZONE TEAM AT LEAP 2022, KSA

KSA, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — InvoZone, the fastest-growing web, and mobile app development company, will be attending the upcoming LEAP 2022 event from 1st to 3rd February 2022. The event is one of the biggest technology events happening in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will see a number of industry-leading companies from around the world showcasing their latest products and innovations as well as sharing knowledge with other innovators.

The event is designed with professionals from all over the world who are interested in technology and innovation to share their knowledge with each other. Attendees are able to learn about new technologies that they may not have heard about before as well as network with potential business partners or customers. With more than 700+ exhibitors, 400+ speakers, 6+ conferences, and 10 tracks – there will be plenty of opportunities to learn something new at this event!

Meet our team at this grandeur event to witness our cutting-edge services solutions in the field of web and app development. We will be present at H4 E10F Booth 21.

Asfand Yarr (Head of Business Development)

Connect with Asfand Yarr. He is head of Business Development at InvoZone.

He is also Digital Marketing Strategist and Growth Catalyst. He’ll be there at InvoZone’s booth to address the queries regarding market trends, generating good leads, and business planning.

Contact Details:

asfand@invozone.com

+60183759361

calendly.com/asfand

Ahmed Bilal

Connect with Ahmed Bilal. He is Client Sucess Manager at InvoZone.You can discuss with him the ways to create effective relationships with existing customers and new partners. And how to Sign up with new suppliers to capture new markets.

Contact Details:

wahid@invozone.com

+923107779715

https://lnkd.in/dgyBYtav

Sheraz Ahmed

InvoZone’s Solution Architect Sheraz Ahmed will be there. Sheraz is best known as a polyglot engineer who has hands-on expertise in building products from the ground up. From the development life cycle processes to leading tech stacks – he knows it all too well.

Contact Details

sheraz@invozone.com

+92 312 4501070

Naveed Ul Aziz

Meet Naveed the head of Digital Transformation at InvoZone. He has extensive experience of 10 years in developing, implementing, orchestrating various projects belonging to several industries like sports, real estate, tourism, e-commerce, medical, gaming, education, and professional services.

Contact Details:

naveed@invozone.com

00923107779772

All the representatives have extensive industry experience and expertise in web and software development, blockchain, project management, business development, and digital transformation.

InvoZone is the innovation partner of more than 300+ businesses, providing top-notch web and software solutions.

Commenting on this recent success of securing an exhibiting position at the global unique event where companies from around the world are participating, InvoZone’s Founder and CEO Furqan Aziz said”

“LEAP 2022 is an excellent opportunity to showcase our expertise in software development especially in Fintech and Healthcare industry.” .” He further added, In this digital age, an event like LEAP is a great platform for the showcasing of state-of-the-art technologies, and a great chance for companies to enhance their in-person interaction with investors, tech enthusiasts, and industry experts which will aid in the generation of innovative ideas.”

He also expressed his gratitude to LEAP authorities for arranging such a noteworthy event that will bring the investors, and innovators closer.”

InvoZone is attending this event to bring into the limelight its top-notch technology in the field of healthcare, finance, and tourism. The company was recently declared as a top web development company by TopDevelopers.co and the fastest growing app development company. In the light of these current achievements, InvoZone’s CEO Furqan Aziz was presented the Bizz Excellence Award in Houston, Texas in the USA last year.

As a rapidly expanding software and app development company, InvoZone aims to facilitate startups, SMEs, and large enterprises in web and app development. Plus, we are also steering our services towards blockchain technology.

About InvoZone:

Founded in 2014, InvoZone, with its software and mobile development service has 300+ projects under its umbrella and 500+ employees with offices in the USA, Canada, Malaysia, and Pakistan.

InvoZone has been recognized as the top web and software development company by various reputable platforms like Good Firms and many other well-known review platforms including Top developers, Selected Firms, AppFutura, Techreviewer, and more.

For more information on InvoZone visit InvoZone.com, and find InvoZone on Linkedin, Twitter, and Facebook.