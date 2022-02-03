Increasing Demand for Medical Office Admins in Ontario

TORONTO, ON, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Many MOA jobs are opening up in Ontario, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area as the pressure on the healthcare system increases. “It’s not just the healthcare providers that feel the impact of the surge of patients and healthcare needs but also the people who run the place on foot”, said Kevin Naidoo, program advisor at NACPT Pharma College. “There are many medical documents and inventory that should be up to date to run any hospital or clinics properly and Medical office Admins must be at the top of all that.”

The increasing demand for MOAs has led to more students wishing to pursue this career. Even without a healthcare background a one year program of Medical Office Administration can help you be a part of the successful healthcare industry in Ontario now.

“The Government of Ontario has all its eyes and ears on the welfare of the healthcare system and hence have started supporting students who are looking for a career change into this sector.” said RathiParam, Dean of NACPT pharma College. “And now is the time to join a Medical Office Administration diploma program or training while you receive educational grants.”

Medical Office Administration courses can now be easily learned online as they don’t have hands-on training or lab training in the curriculum. You can become a qualified MOA in just 10 months and that is as fast as any professional programs you can learn.

Visit here for more information on the MOA program provided by NACPT pharma College: https://www.nacptpharmacollege.com/course/medical-office-administration-diploma/

About Us

NACPT Pharma College, o/a North American College of Pharmaceutical Technology (NACPT) is a career college that operates as a PCC under PCC Act, 2005. Currently, NACPT Pharma College has two campuses located in the heart of Toronto and Mississauga, Ontario. NACPT is a leading career college in Canada that provides in-depth skill training in healthcare, pharmaceutical, cannabis, business, technology and related fields in order to maximize the job and business opportunities within the target industries. For over ten years, NACPT has offered specialized in-depth skill training, graduate and post-graduate diploma programs in both the pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. In addition, NACPT has been offering various cannabis skills training and business incubation programs since 2017. NACPT Pharma College is affiliated and partnered with many leading pharmaceuticals, cannabis, technology, IT and related companies with the intention of providing job placement within the industry-related sectors.

Contact Us:

Sandra Dipic

Site Coordinator, NACPT Pharma College

9 – 5310 Finch Ave East, Toronto, ON M1S 5E8

201 – 25 Watline Ave, Mississauga, ON L4Z 2Z1

info@nacptpharmacollege.com

Inquiry: 416-412-7374 (Ext. 1)

Call / Text: 647-998-7374

https://www.nacptpharmacollege.com/course/medical-office-administration-diploma/