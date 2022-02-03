7 Reasons to Invest in Kingdom Valley in 2022

Islamabad, Pakistan, 2022-Feb-03 — /EPR Network/ — Are you looking for an investment option right in the heart of the beautiful Capital? Kingdom Valley presents you with an amazing investment opportunity. A real estate developmental project that is affiliated with Naya Pakistan Housing Program, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Located adjacent to the main Chakri Interchange and located close to Chakri Road, the society presents an excellent opportunity for people looking for reasonable housing in Islamabad. The society is near the M2 Lahore-Islamabad Motorway which makes it even more suited for businessmen who frequently community between the two cities.

1. Exceptional Location

The first thing people consider while buying property is the location. The Kingdom Valley society is located at the prime location incorporating factors such as availability of basic utilities and advanced security. New Islamabad Airport is a short drive from the society that further brightens the prospects for the society. Several other mega developmental projects like the Blue World City, TopCity 1, and Mumtaz City have been commissioned. Together, these societies will encourage the formation of a vibrant safe atmosphere where people can live a comfortable life.

2. Nearby Landmarks

Talk about the landmarks, there are plenty of them near the society. Health, Education, and Utilities are the main concern. Rawalpindi Cadet College which is famous country-wide for its disciplined atmosphere is a short drive from Kingdom Valley. The same goes for Bahria Town Islamabad and Thalian Interchange. Educational and Business zones are commissioned near Kingdom valley which touches the Rawalpindi Ring Road interchange five and six. Excellent medical facilities are available at Rawalpindi CMH which can be accessed through Thaliyan Interchange via Ring Road Interchange, moving left towards 229 Chungi. Services of Pakistan Post Office can also be availed following the same route.

3. NOC Approved Society

Various societies are operating without NOC. Such societies do not have any legal standing. As for the Kingdom Valley, it is a formally legalized society spanning an area of 103 acres that is approved by Pakistan Housing and Town Planning Management. The Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency have also approved this society. The NOC was approved by Naya Pakistan Housing Program, inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan which makes the society scam proof. The reference number for the society is DRG/PHATA/2176-2021 which can be cross-verified as well. This NOC permits the Kingdom Valley authorities to proceed smoothly without any delays. There are limited societies that have legal authorization and NOCs. Make sure to invest in legalized, NOC-holding societies such as Kingdom Valley for a bright future.

4. Reasonable Pricing

Kingdom Valley is the embodiment of a dream to make luxury living available to all people. The society brings excellent facilities with a secured gated community at affordable pricing. It is advised to invest now and secure lower rates as rates are amenable to fluctuations. Pakistan’s property scene suggests that the plot will increase in value in the years to come. This presents an excellent opportunity for the investors to invest now and reap profits in near future. The Payment Plan is attached below to give a holistic view of the various investment opportunities.

5. Opportunity for Everyone

There are various investment opportunities available. Both residential and commercial plots are available. The 3.5 marla residential plots have a total price of 0.750 million. Larger plots sizes are available as illustrated above. The farmhouses are an excellent opportunity with comparatively low prices and attractive scenic locations. The variety of living options combined with plot sizes expands the opportunities for small and large-scale investors and residents. Silver City Is also an investment opportunity for investors in capital with high return on investment.

6. A Brilliant Lifestyle within Secured Gated Community

Everyone has the right to live a decent life and raise a family in a secure atmosphere. Kingdom Valley provides the opportunity to lead a quality life with boundary walls, CCTV cameras, and active security guards. Regular security checks are in place to further ensure a better security profile.

7. Scope of Expansion

Society brings with it amazing development and business opportunities. It is a golden opportunity for businessmen as it is a budding society that will blossom into the epicenter of the city. The development of society will bring job opportunities and create new markets. Investors are welcome to invest in society for reaping soaring profits in near future.

Kingdom Valley is one of the best options available for investors and stand-along buyers. Don’t let this opportunity slip and always verify all documentation through proper channels after visiting the property’s location. Professional support and guidance are available for interested buyers.