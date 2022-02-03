AI in Healthcare Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Feb 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The AI in Healthcare Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is anticipated to value USD 31.3 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to register a 41.5% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. The increasing need to curb healthcare costs, rising prevalence of precision medicines, and the importance of big data across the healthcare sector are projected to propel the growth of the market.

In 2018, the software segment held the largest share across the global market owing to the rising deployment of AI-based software solutions to enhance the clinical procedures. On the other hand, the hardware component segment is anticipated to gain a substantial CAGR of 40.0% in the upcoming years due to the surging demand for hardware which provides more computing power for the efficient operation of AI-based software.

The segment of the clinical trial held a dominant share in the global market in 2019 on account of the need for reducing financial loss caused by unsuccessful trials and delays in drug launches. The robot-assisted surgery application segment is projected to witness significant growth from 2019 to 2025 due to their features like gathering and integration of information from real surgical experiences.

The North America accounted for the highest share in the global AI in healthcare market in 2018 due to the rising adoption of IT solutions across the healthcare sector. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025 owing to the rising healthcare IT infrastructure and surging number of AI-based startups across countries like China, Japan, and India.

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

Intel

IBM

Nuance Communications

Microsoft

DeepMind Technologies Limited

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Software Solutions

Hardware

Services

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Robot Assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Connected Machines

Diagnosis

Fraud Detection

Cyber security

Dosage Error Reduction

