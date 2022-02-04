Artificial Intelligence Paving Way for Implementing Advanced Usage Insurance Services – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Usage Insurance Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Usage Insurance to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

Newly released data from Fact.MR market Analysis shows that global demand of the overall Usage Insurance market accounted for almost US$ 30 Bn in 2020 and is projected to reach nearly US$ 150 Bn by 2031, expanding 5x across the 2021-2031 forecast period.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Usage Insurance. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Usage Insurance market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Usage Insurance

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Usage Insurance, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Usage Insurance Market.

Key Segments Covered Policy Type Pay-how-you-drive(PHYD) Pay-as-you-drive(PAYD) Manage-how-you-drive(MHYD)

Product Black Box OBD Dongle Smartphone Others

Vehicle Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle



On June 16, 2020, USAA is expected to acquire Noblr, a digital insurer offering behavior-based auto insurance. Dedicated to military personnel and their families, the company says its acquisition will help make it more competitive by upgrading its services. Financial strength was also cited as a factor as to why the company could acquire companies in this space and accelerate innovation. Key Takeaways from the Market Study Global usage insurance market to surge 5x until 2031 as compared to 2021

Demand for pay-as-you-drive (PAYD) to account for 55% of global market revenue

Smartphone-based usage insurance likely to expand at a CAGR of 9% through 2031

By vehicle, commercial usage insurance to garner significant momentum, growing at 7% CAGR

U.S to capture half of the global usage insurance demand across the decade

Europe likely to register an expansion rate of 10% in value CAGR terms through 2031

Asia to account for a growth rate of a staggering 15% from 2021 to 2031 “A variety of benefits can be derived from usage-based insurance and telematics, including reverse gear indicator, speed threshold tracking, seat belt usage, harsh braking, acceleration control, and voice guidance. All of these benefits contribute to the reduction of road accidents,” says Fact.MR analyst.

