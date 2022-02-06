North America to Record Highest Sales of Chillers Air Conditioning Systems in Terms of Volume by 2031 End

250 Pages Chillers Air Conditioning Systems Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global air conditioning system market is estimated at USD 123 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 198 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 118 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 123 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 198 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 4.8%

Market Taxonomy Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Product Type Portable Air Conditioning Systems

Window Air Conditioning Systems

Split Air Conditioning Systems

Cassette Air Conditioning Systems

Single Packaged Air Conditioning Systems

Chillers Air Conditioning Systems

Airside Air Conditioning Systems Sales Channel B2B

Authorized Stores

Independent Electronic Stores

E-commerce

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Air Conditioning System Market The global air conditioning system market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships. Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced air conditioning system. 5 Key Projections on Future of Air Conditioning System Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 North America is expected to remain the most remunerative market for air conditioning system, with revenues estimated to reach nearly US$ 60,000 Mn by 2026-end. In terms of value, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to be the fastest expanding market for air conditioning system through 2026. In addition, Europe will account for the second largest revenue share of the market by 2026-end. In contrast, Japan will account for the smallest revenue share of the market during the forecast period.

Chillers air conditioning systems are expected to remain dominant in the market, in terms of revenues. Nearly equal market revenue shares are projected to be accounted by window air conditioning systems and single-packaged air conditioning systems through 2026. In addition, window and split air conditioning systems are projected to register a parallel sales expansion through 2026, in terms of value.

Industrial applications of air conditioning systems will continue to be the most profitable in the market, closely trailed by their commercial applications.

B2B and independent electronic stores will endure as the leading sales channel for air conditioning system in terms of revenues. However, in terms of value, authorized stores will witness the fastest expansion in sales of air conditioning systems through 2026.

Presence of numerous leading players has made the market highly competitive, with majority of these manufacturers competing on the basis of energy efficiency. Key players profiled in the report include Daikin Industries Ltd., Mitsubhishi, Qingdo Haier, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Electrolux, Panasonic, UTC, Hitachi, Gree Electric Appliances, Sharp Corp, Carrier Corp, Midea Group Co. Ltd., and Johnson Controls.

