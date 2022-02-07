Find Affordable Rentals for Retail Spaces in Queens with Corbett and Dullea Real Estate

New York, USA, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — As the Covid-19 pandemic eases, retail activity continues to revive. However, business owners still deal with uncertainties as repeated waves come to the fore. In such a situation, getting a retail space on rent is the best bet. The good news is that Corbett & Dullea Real Estate is now helping clients find affordable retail space for rent in Queens.

Many business owners are shying away from buying new retail spaces in the aftermath of the pandemic. However, renting is still commonplace to leverage the boom in consumer demand. If you want a retail space for rent in Queens, the services of Corbett & Dullea Real Estate can be a Godsend. Corbett & Dullea Real Estate is a renowned real estate company in NYC. Serving clients since 2003, this firm has a pool of talented agents who can help you lock a rental deal.

A spokesperson from the real estate firm said, “Our real estate agents have an intuitive understanding of client needs. At the same time, they have unparalleled knowledge of the commercial real estate space. They combine these two competencies to get the best results for our clients.”

Corbett & Dullea Real Estate helps clients find rental spaces for retail and other commercial goals across NYC. Its listings cover areas like Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn.

About the Company

Corbett & Dullea Real Estate is a dedicated real estate firm with a sharp focus on client satisfaction. They help buyers and sellers to close rental and purchase deals for residential and commercial properties in NYC.

Address: 115 Broadway, 5th Floor, New York, NY, 10006

Phone: (212) 203-5338

Email: info@cdrenyc.com