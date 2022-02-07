The Loop Restaurant offers specialty Pinsa Pizzas at Durham location

DURHAM, N.C, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — The romance, the history, the pizza – there are many things Rome is known for. And now, Durham foodies can get a little taste of the City of Love right on Broad Street, no passport needed.

The Loop Restaurant Durham location is now serving specialty Pinsa Pizzas. Originating in Rome, Pinsa Pizza recipes are taking Europe by storm. The addition of this new offering comes just in time for the concept’s one-year anniversary happening this February.

Delicious Pinsa has a cloud-like, oval-shaped crust that’s crunchy on the outside, but soft inside. Pinsa Pizza has half the calories of traditional pizza and contains no additives, preservatives, saturated fats, cholesterol, salt or sugar. It’s made with a special blend of non-GMO flours (organic soy, rice and wheat) from Italy. Topped with favorite pizza toppings, it’s a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional pizza.

“We’re constantly trying to add more innovative and inclusive new items to our menu. Pinsa Pizza is a tasty option the whole family will love, with zero guilt,” said Mike Schneider, The Loop’s co-founder and president. “The addition of Pinsa Pizzas to The Loop’s delicious lineup is the perfect way to celebrate the Durham concept’s first anniversary!”

The Loop currently offers six specialty Pinsa Pizzas:

Sweet Max : Prosciutto, fontina and cracked black pepper and drizzled with honey

: Prosciutto, fontina and cracked black pepper and drizzled with honey Mushroom Fontina: Thyme, truffle balsamic glaze and cracked black pepper

Thyme, truffle balsamic glaze and cracked black pepper The Little Pigs: Fennel sausage, artisan pepperoni, prosciutto, mozzarella and mutti tomato sauce

Fennel sausage, artisan pepperoni, prosciutto, mozzarella and mutti tomato sauce Margherita: Fresh mozzarella, mutti tomato sauce and fresh basil leaves

Fresh mozzarella, mutti tomato sauce and fresh basil leaves Isabella’s White: Creamy goat, fontina, mozzarella, black pepper, topped with arugula tossed in lemon and extra virgin olive oil

Creamy goat, fontina, mozzarella, black pepper, topped with arugula tossed in lemon and extra virgin olive oil Olivia’s Eden: Feta, calamata olives, artichokes, mozzarella and tomato sauce, topped with arugula tossed in lemon and extra virgin olive oil

The Loop is a national fast casual brand that serves a wide variety of classic American favorites like burgers, chicken, salads, wraps and more.

The Durham location at 1116 Broad St. is part of a recent expansion of franchise opportunities for this beloved brand. This February marks the location’s first anniversary. In addition to this restaurant, several other locations were recently opened across Florida’s First Coast. The Loop prides itself on being extremely adaptable to each of the areas it serves. From architecture to community culture, each concept takes into account its surroundings to create the best fit.

Along with the Durham concept, The Loop has locations on the Duke Campus, Chapel Hill, Winston-Salem and Kernersville, as well as 11 locations throughout Northeast Florida in and around the Jacksonville area. In addition to the Durham concept, Pinsa Pizzas are now being served at the Chapel Hill, Winston-Salem and Kernersville locations.

About The Loop

The Loop Restaurant is a neighborhood fast-casual restaurant that offers the quality and atmosphere of a full-service dining establishment. As a pioneer of the fast-casual segment for 40 years, The Loop was one of the first restaurants to offer a variety of made-to-order fresh foods in an upscale environment. The Loop serves a variety of signature pizzas, burgers, salads, grilled sandwiches and hand-dipped milkshakes, and is open for lunch and dinner daily. Based in Jacksonville, Fla., The Loop Pizza Grill, now simply known as The Loop, was founded by Mike and Terry Schneider in 1981 as a 60-seat restaurant. Today there are 16 locations in two states. For more information, visit www.TheLoopRestaurant.com.

