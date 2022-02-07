Trustworthy Southern Electrical Services Keeps On Powering Thru For Clients

Houston, Texas, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ —As one of the leading commercial electricians in the Houston metro area, Southern Electrical Services has become the go-to, trusted service provider to efficiently deliver the best on project installations.

The company has built an enviable 30-year reputation as a Houston electrical contractor, providing a range of services on new construction projects, turnarounds, installations, repairs and inspections.

Their skilled technicians are the most sought after Houston commercial electrical contractors and provide services for large projects in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

As a top-rated Texas Corporation, their industrial and commercial electric contractors deliver the quality solutions for power optimization and energy efficiency. They also work on projects for various businesses, including warehouses, machine shops, office buildings, and more.

They provide power and lighting design, lighting retrofits, data networking installation, breaker box wiring, and all types of commercial electric projects.

As well as the experts that businesses count on for their industrial electrical services, their experienced contractors also provide design-build projects for manufacturing and processing facilities, food manufacturing, high stack storage facilities, and medical centers.

Their industrial contractors work on maintenance and construction projects for customers. Industrial electric services encompass lighting solutions, PLC services, and generator installation.

When you need an electrician for commercial electric repair or service, Southern Electrical Services’ professionals are ready to help. Their commercial electric services help businesses reduce utility costs and maximize the performance of their power, communications and data networking systems.

“Our technicians install the most cost-effective solutions for saving energy and lowering your electricity bill,” commented a company official.

As the Houston Industrial electrician of choice, their expert energy efficiency solutions ensure they have accumulated years of experience performing energy audits and inspections, identifying power leaks and optimizing systems for the best performance.

For a Houston electrician you can trust, call Southern Electrical Services at 713-660-7344, or view www.southernelectrical.com for their full scope of services.