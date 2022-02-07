MailGaze Introduces A Quick Guide To Email Drip Campaign

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Since MailGaze has been rendering its best to the users, the software is still upgrading to be the most prominent. Moreover, it finally came up with an intellectual email marketing process, i.e., Email Drip Campaign.

By the word, it can be partially understood how it works, but let’s know some more information that MailGaze wants to deliver to its users. In the email drip campaign, the marketers need to deliver the mails to relevant audiences and target them to grab more traffic. But, with the help of drip campaigns, the software filters down the right audience and then sends them free coupons, exciting offers, and other discounts & deals to grab their attention towards the website.

Moreover, earlier, MailGaze scheduled and handled the email marketing campaign without any human interference. But, with this update on the loose, the marketers get a huge relief from all the hectic email marketing processes. Also, MailGaze even listed out some top reasons why email drip campaign can be beneficial:

Building the list of the subscribers

Segmenting them based on their intent.

Automating most of the time-consuming tasks like sending and scheduling emails

Better audience engagement

Retargeting potential prospects to reduce cart abandonment and increase renewals.

Build brand awareness, get better reach and make more connections.

MailGaze has been a dominant service provider for all the email marketers out there. Some common and worthy features of MailGaze are as follows:

The search mode helps you to find emails related to competitors or businesses.

Search emails by popular keywords in the industry

Creates a custom range as per the user’s needs

Filter the emails as per age groups

Delivers a detailed view of the performance metrics such as daily social engagement and weekly keyword trends

‘Ultimately, using power analytic tools like MailGaze, a user can be super relieved from spending all their time over a single process, rather MailGaze handles it all without any hassle,‘ says the founder of MailGaze.

About MailGaze:

