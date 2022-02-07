Melissa Marks a Record 30 Billion Address Lookups in 2021

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, 2022-Feb-07 — /EPR Network/ — Melissa, a leading provider of global data quality and address management solutions, today marked an unprecedented year of interest, growth, and expansion fueled in large part by the increased business focus on customer experience. Melissa’s industry-leading products and services empower improved business communications, more profitable customer relationships, and competitive advantage – always critical to industries around the world and particularly as marketers face pandemic disruption and quickly evolving customer needs. The company capped off 2021 by reaching a milestone30 billion North American address lookups throughout the year, the most in its 37-year history.

“Although it was another difficult year for many, 2021 brought even more attention to the almighty address,” said Greg Brown, Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa. “As the world continued to adjust to life in a pandemic — shifting workplace options, new relocation opportunities, and ever-changing health and safety mandates — Melissa offered solutions that enabled companies to reach their audiences where they were, and achieved a record number of engagements in the process.”

With the Omicron variant wreaking havoc during the holiday season and beyond, Melissa’s tools enabled more organizations to take advantage of widespread e-commerce adoption. Businesses capitalized on timely, accurate order fulfillment and delivery, improving their customers’ experience and driving online shopping greater familiarity and wider acceptance.

Over the past year, Melissa extended its global reach by increasing sales and support for the company’s China business, reflecting the importance of rapidly expanding markets seeking data quality tools and services. As a responsible global company, Melissa put forth its Global Green initiative, a cohesive program of sustainable work practices implemented at its corporate locations across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and India.

Melissa earned several industry accolades including its second consecutive designation as a Niche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for completeness of vision and ability to execute. The company, consistently recognized by G2 Crowd, was named a leader in its 2022 Grid Report for Data Quality and Address Verification.

To learn about Melissa’s products and services, or to connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

# # #

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

Jacqueline Zerbst

MPowered PR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777

https://www.melissa.com/sg/