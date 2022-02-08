Tier I Companies Account for Nearly 45% Revenue Share in the Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices Market – Fact.MR Study

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices Market across various industries and regions.

The global airport retailing consumer electronics market is estimated at USD 1,880 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 3,780 Million by 2032 end, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2022-2032.

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 USD 1,820 Million Market Value Estimated in 2022 USD 1,880 Million Market Value Forecast in 2032 USD 3,780 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 7.2%

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronic Devices

Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market, Key Segments

By Product Type Electronics Devices Accessories Others

By Airport Size Large Medium Small



By Store Location Pre-security (Landside) Post-security (Airside) Aero Cities

By Channel Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Retail Store Others

By Regions North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Competition landscape: Top Companies of Airport Retailing Consumer Electronics Market

Market players in airport retailing consumer electronics business have mainly opted for growth oriented strategies. In addition, branding and continuous technical advancements in the aforementioned technology hits the top position in their priority list. These strategies are helping the global players to expand their regional footprint and garner maximum market share thus providing technical advantage.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top service providers of airport retailing consumer electronics positioned across regions, market growth, growth in number of airports and speculative technological growth in the recently published report.

For instance, In August 2021, Durfy continued its partnership by extended the duty and tax free rental contract at Cardiff airport, Wales.

Similar, recent developments related to companies offering in big data analytics technology have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

