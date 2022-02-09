Teatro Martini hosts Valentine’s Day-themed show

ORLANDO, Fla, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — Spice up date night with some Vegas-inspired entertainment at Teatro Martini!

From Feb. 10-12 and on Feb. 14, Teatro Martini will be offering a couple’s discount package for its Valentine’s Day-themed show. For only $99, couples will receive two tickets to the Teatro Martini dinner show, a gorgeous rose and free entry into Jewel Speakeasy. To book the $99 couples package, use the promo code TEATRO99.

Teatro Martini features some of the world’s top performers in an exciting and interactive dinner show. The show features pole dancers, hula hoop artists, comedians, magicians and even jugglers. Guests will be able to view award-winning performers all while enjoying a four-course meal.

“Teatro Martini and Jewel provide the perfect ambience for a romantic night out,” said Skyler Rankin, director of sales and marketing for the attraction. “Between the great food, stellar entertainment and a rose for their sweetheart, each guest is going to feel like love is in the air.”

With the Valentine’s Day package, guests can keep date night going with free entry to Jewel, a 1920s-inspired speakeasy featuring dueling pianos and charity gaming. The speakeasy offers signature cocktails, classy bites, great music and endless entertainment. Jewel is open from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Shows start at 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Guests must be 21+ to enter.

For more information on Teatro Martini, or to book your tickets, click here. Use code: TEATRO99 to book the $99 couples package.

For more information on Jewel, click here.

About Pirates Dinner Adventure

Pirates Dinner Adventure is an interactive, family-friendly dinner theater that has been entertaining the Orlando area for 25 years. The thrilling dinner show is packed full of entertaining stories, impressive acrobatics and amusing characters. The newly-renovated theater now accommodates up to 700 guests and its tiered seating offers a perfect view for any guest. In addition to its Orlando location, the attraction also hosts shows in Buena Park, California. To learn more or book tickets, visit www.piratesdinneradventure.com.

