Is Henna Hair Dye a Bad Idea? Here are the opinions of experts

It can also give you shiny, richly-colored locks.

Henna is often used to dye hair. It can soften hair and increase the color of brown and auburn.

However, this powder is not without its drawbacks. Let’s look at the pros and cons of using henna for hair dye.

What’s it all about?

Henna is made from the leaves of the Lawsonia henna plant. The powdered form can be made into a paste that is applied to the skin or hair.

To enhance the staining power of henna dye, traditional recipes call for drying leaves and then making a henna paste.

Henna is lawsoneTrustedSource, which is a molecule that bonds with proteins to dye hair, skin, and fabrics. It is also antibacterial and antimicrobial.

Why is this seemingly harmless plant so controversial when it comes time to dye hair?

Hair Benefits of Henna

Although this is a long list of cons, there are many benefits to coloring hair with henna.

Pros

You can do it at home

Perhaps cheaper than other boxed colors

To deepen the color, you can leave it on for a longer

Permanent

Chemical dyes last longer

Provides a safer alternative to chemical dyes, especially for women who are pregnant

Seals the cuticle of the hair

softens hair

Increases shine and strength

helps prevent dandruff

Reduces oiliness on the scalp

Prevents premature graying

may prevent hair loss

helps combat lice

Cons

Color may appear to bleed at first

Over time, color can fade or become duller.

You can’t lighten your hair.

It is necessary to complete a lengthy application process

Hair may become dry

It is difficult to remove

Can’t be bleached

Stains on clothes and skin

Heat styling may affect the color.

Not recommended for salt or pepper hair

Hair damage can occur

Some may contain harmful additives

Allergic reaction

may cause hair loss

Hair texture may be affected.

Hair appearance

You can give your hair shine and strength if you know the right products.

Davis claims that henna is effective in preventing premature hair graying because of its high concentrations of tannins.

Sukumaran says that Henna can give your hair a deep auburn color that may last longer than chemical salon dyes.

Hair health

Henna is also a good choice for scalp and hair protection.

Davis states that the oil is rich in antioxidants and proteins. It also has antifungal properties. All three of these are extremely helpful for scalps prone to dandruff.

You can also get a large dose of vitamin E to your hair, which is a natural hair conditioner.

Additional health benefits

Sukumaran mentions that henna might also have Ayurvedic health advantages.

Ayurveda says that henna can also be used as a cooling agent to relieve headaches and reduce oily scalp.

The verdict: Does henna damage hair?

It is important to understand how henna will affect your hair and skin, just as with any other beauty treatment.

You can increase your chances of having beautiful, healthy hair.

Do your research on the safety of all products, and make sure you follow up with aftercare. To determine how your hair and skin react to the products, always do a strand- and patch test.

