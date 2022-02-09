Bolt-Together Mezzanine Platforms Allow Growing Businesses to Reach New Heights

Blairsville, Georgia, United States, 2022-Feb-09 — /EPR Network/ — For any company, increasing and expanding production can be a significant hurdle to reach the next level of your business. However, with these gains can come growing pains like purchasing new equipment, increasing employees, and increasing the amount of production and storage space in your facility. The one thing all of these factors have in common is that they can impact your bottom line. However, Panel Built, Inc. offers a way for growing businesses to relieve their growing pains and expand their usable space inside their existing facility – structural steel mezzanines.

Panel Built’s bolt-together mezzanine systems allow them to be 100% custom-designed to meet the customer’s specific space requirements. Whether looking to add extra office space or storage for materials or inventory, Panel Built’s mezzanine systems can be equipped with the necessary features and structural requirements to function as a heavy-duty work platform or a lightweight employee catwalk system. Panel Built prides itself on working with customers to discover the best mezzanine solution for their facility, no matter how large or small. Panel Built’s mezzanines can be manufactured to IBC and/or OSHA code and are available with a wide range of decking and railing options.

In the modular construction industry for over 25 years, Panel Built began with panelized buildings and quickly expanded to mezzanines, military towers, clean rooms, ballistic buildings, and much more. Panel Built operates under one mission, “To Solver Our Customers’ Space Needs With Excellence And Great Customer Service.” Based out of Blairsville, Georgia, all Panel Built structures are American Made, proudly serving excellent companies and organizations across the United States.

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/structural-steel-mezzanines