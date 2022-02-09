Stoneware Market Explosive Factors Of Revenue By Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends 2022 – 2030

Stoneware Emerging as a Trending Product of Home Décor industry

Increase in demand for quality interior in home décor industry, awareness towards beneficial applications in Electric insulator and chemical industry is likely to augment the global market share for stoneware. Home decoration has become matter of status for people because of which demand for stoneware product like stoneware pots, stoneware jars, stoneware vase has boosted in recent times. Stoneware is clay which is fired at a high temperature, 2185 degrees Fahrenheit, and the result is a piece of pottery that is strong and chip resistant. Stoneware is often used to make mugs and baking dishes and can be safely heated in ovens and microwaves owing to its high heat resistance.

Furthermore, it is widely used in chemical industry to store acid and alkali. Its low absorption rate low as 0.01% makes it less reactive towards attack of acid and alkalis like sulphuric acid, ammonium hydroxide due to which stoneware product demand as storage vessel is increased in chemical industry. Stoneware is also used in tiles industry to manufacture porcelain tiles which are used to cover floors because of their low water absorption rate and higher durability than ceramic tiles with all these demand for stoneware is likely to rise over industry forecast period.

Rising Demand from Home Décor and Electric Industry is Likely Boost the Growth.

Stoneware is also used in electric insulator owing to its high insulating properties. Moreover, its ability to resist thermal shock produced by sudden change in temperature, has led to increase in its demand in aeronautical, defence and energy sector.

Rapid shift of consumer attitude towards interior designing, increase in demand for the traditional kitchen and tableware is projected to push the sales of stoneware during forecast period.

Segmentation of Stoneware Market

Based on the types of stoneware market is classified into different parts based on structural type, structural characteristics, type of glaze and end use industries. Out of all types fine stoneware has captured most of the market which has boosted its demand in home décor industry.

Based on type stoneware market is segmented into Fine stoneware Chemical Stoneware Electric stoneware Thermo shock resistant stoneware

Based on type of glaze stoneware market is segmented into Lead glaze Salt glaze Feldspar glaze Alkali glaze

Based on end use industry stoneware market is segmented into Tiles industry Household goods industry Chemical industry Electric insulator industry Other Industries

Emerging Economies Projected to Boost the Demand for Stoneware Market.

Emerging economies like China and India has shown considerable growth in electric, home décor and chemical industry which is projected the demand for stoneware market. Shifting trends of consumer towards traditional table and kitchen ware is projected to boost the market growth for stoneware. East Asia, South Asia and North America being the prominent importer of electric insulators, porcelain stoneware tiles, acids and alkalis boosting the demand of stoneware market. Moreover, expansion and development in home decor and real estate sector is projected to support the growth of stoneware market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Stoneware Market

The government-imposed lockdown has slowed down the manufacturing of stoneware product. Moreover, home décor industry across the globe have been significantly affected due to COVID-19, as a result demand for stoneware product has been decreased for temporary amount of time. As stoneware product falls under the category of non-essential good various governmental and legal factors are have halted the growth for stoneware market for present time. However, the demand for stoneware market is projected to flourish during forecast period.

Product expanding the market for key players.

Prominent players focusing on new product launches to compete the domestic and international market players. Moreover, expansion of production technology by using robots and automation in manufacturing of stoneware likely to boost the production of companies. For instance, Rosenthal Gmbh has started use of robots for manufacturing of its dinnerware. Moreover, key player like KAHLA/Thüringen Porzellan Gmbh have been working as per PRO ECO strategy complying with the environment. Villeroy and Boch has expanded its production capacity in 2018 for tableware and bathroom design sector to cater increasing demand.

