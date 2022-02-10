Online Facilities of Indian Railways for Passengers

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Indian Train has expanded and progressed immensely and being the monopoly, it does enjoy a few advantages. That’s why it is also loaded with the responsibility of delivering their best service, so that people continue to trust them as ever. For a long time, people have been traveling in the Indian railways making it their preferred means of travel. Even now, thousands of people all over the nation choose the railways for their journey. The Indian railways are also known for the user-friendly environment as they promote. Since a long time, there have been customer help lines which have been made available by the Indian railways for various kind of enquiry.

The train ticket fare enquiry is one of the busiest enquiry systems faced by the Indian railways and train timetable is the perfect guide for the passengers traveling by train. Railway fare enquiry can be done over the phone, on the telephone numbers mentioned in various telephone directories. Now people can also enquire about the railway fare online. The online railway fare enquiry is a boon for the people. This online enquiry helps people to know about the fare of tickets between different stations and at their will.

People can just log onto the official website of the Indian railways and then go to the get fare section after choosing the train, the destination etc. In this method they get to know the fare they are supposed to pay. Also, people can tailor make their journey according to their need and then by using the railway fare enquiry, they can always be aware of which option cost them how much, thereby choosing the most optimal route for themselves.

Few steps have to be followed in order to use the Railway timetable booklet. The first step involves making use of the station index. The source and the destination stations of various trains are mentioned in the alphabetical order in the Station index. Train index number should be checked after this step. The related information and corresponding details of all the trains are mentioned in an increasing order of the train number. Each train is assigned a unique number. Route maps and table numbers are also provided in the train timetable.

If you are worrying about your reservation current status, whether it is confirmed or not? There is an easy way to resolve this problem, online PNR status checking facility of Indian railway department. However, if you are having your reservation of southern railway ticket then you can also refer to southern railway PNR status services over the official website. Online PNR status checking is an efficient and fast service that allows user to know their current status of reservation in the train.