A unique blend of luxury living and nature awaits at The Botanica Sanctuary, one of Indonesia’s newest idyllic getaways

Singapore, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — The newly-opened The Botanica Sanctuary, managed by leading international lodging owner-operator The Ascott Limited (Ascott) and developed by one of Indonesia’s top property firms Agung Sedayu Group, is situated in the heart of Bogor’s Puncak, a popular tourist destination in Indonesia just a 90-minute drive from Jakarta. Guests staying at the 166-room property can enjoy breath-taking views of Mount Pangrango and the lush virgin pine forest nearby. The Botanica Sanctuary is also a five-minute drive to Taman Safari Indonesia, a world-class zoo named ‘Best Conservation Site’ by the Indonesian Ministry of Forestry. The Botanica Sanctuary is also one of the most verdant hotels in the area, home to over 40 types of plants, all native to Indonesia.

Mr Ipeng Widjojo, Agung Sedayu Group’s Chief Operating Officer of Hotel Division 2 and Member of the Management Board, said: “The Botanica Sanctuary represents a refreshing approach to hospitality, offering guests a tranquil haven equipped with modern facilities and using nature-inspired decor. Designed with quality in mind, the hotel provides a welcoming environment for guests to explore and appreciate the surrounding natural elements. Ascott is well-recognised internationally. Partnering with Ascott for the fifth time enables us to continue to tap on their global network and deep hospitality expertise, cementing The Botanica Sanctuary’s position in the upscale hotel segment.”

Ideal for couples and families on leisure travel, The Botanica Sanctuary offers 166 rooms across eight different apartment types such as Superior, Deluxe, Premier, Unique Corner, Loft Family rooms as well as The Valley, The Garden and The Botanica Suites. Each room features a balcony offering guests a majestic view of the forest and mountains nearby, an en-suite bathroom, a flat-screen TV and complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi.

The Botanica Sanctuary offers all-day dining at The Garden Brasserie, a restaurant that serves a delectable spread of Indonesian, Japanese, Middle Eastern and Western cuisines. Guests can also savour the restaurant’s interactive, marketplace-like atmosphere as well as the spectacular culinary showcase. Perfect for meat lovers, Gyu Steak House provides exceptional service, comfortable indoor as well as semi-outdoor seating, and above all, a wide variety of different cuts of quality meat to satisfy even the most discerning diner. To unwind, guests can also visit Rafflesia Lounge to enjoy their favourite beverages, indulging in an afternoon tea set after spending the day exploring the hotel and its tropical vicinity.

The Botanica Sanctuary features a plethora of facilities to help guests relax and create lasting memories. This includes a fitness centre, a jacuzzi and a rooftop swimming pool with a mountain-view – the perfect photo spot. For events, business meetings and weddings, guests can choose from the 614-square metre mountain-view Sailendra Ballroom as well as meeting rooms complete with professional banquet services and facilities.

“The Botanica Sanctuary is the perfect place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Experience a memorable staycation with your loved ones amid untouched nature and savour scrumptious dishes meticulously handcrafted by our culinary team,” said Mr Handy Bunardy, The Botanica Sanctuary’s General Manager.

Be wowed by an extravagant spread of the finest Asian delicacies, as well as a variety of appetisers and desserts. Taste of Asia is available every Friday at The Garden Brasserie for IDR 195,000 nett per person.

Ascott has to date over 24,000 units across more than 150 properties in over 45 cities in Indonesia. In 2022, Ascott’s properties that are slated to open include Somerset Asia Afrika Bandung, Citadines Gatot Subroto Jakarta, Citadines Sudirman Jakarta, FOX Lite Hotel Majalaya Bandung, FOX Lite Hotel Samarinda and POP! Hotel Pekanbaru.