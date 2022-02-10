Pro Marketer Lays Down Six Email Marketing Trends That Will Rule in 2022

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — Out of all the digital trends, email marketing is one that seems to show all signs of staying strong in the coming year. It is an integral part of a winning SEO campaign that all marketers swear by. But many business owners have second thoughts before investing in this marketing strategy. They wonder if the email is still relevant in the upcoming year.

However, research into various marketing trends has proved email to be one of the greatest growth drivers for small and medium-sized businesses.

If you aren’t leveraging email marketing, you are significantly missing out on a substantial prospective audience base. Therefore, we highly recommend making email marketing an integral part of your overall SEO strategy. Let’s find out the top trends in this marketing tactic so that you can capitalize on them.

Measure results – Go beyond just finding out about your email open rates. Instead of giving them a priority, direct your attention on those metrics that influence your company’s bottom line, namely conversions. This change in measuring outcomes will allow you to showcase the effect of email marketing on the leads that you gain. If you are able to boost the attribution endeavors, you can even demonstrate the impact of this marketing strategy throughout the buying funnel.

Email customization – As 2022 nears, readers and subscribers become more willing to read personalized emails daily. Keep in mind that the subscribers you have get thousands of emails every day. To make your campaigns truly one of a kind, it is imperative to use personalization in your email campaigns. With it, you can implement marketing data from multiple platforms and give something truly valuable to your subscribers. It, in turn, will allow you to boost your conversion rate to a significant extent. It’s because personalized emails demonstrate your attempt to acknowledge every buyer’s unique needs and interests. Some tips to commence this process include the following:

Add questions in your forms that allow you to find the services of interest.

Use data to recognize the kinds of content that your audience likes.

Send emails in the specific time zones of your recipients.

Include a link to specific landing pages with content customized to your reader segments.

Use data effectively – You can personalize your emails by leveraging data across various marketing channels. It will enable you to personalize the campaign according to the engagements you’ve had with your subscribers. For instance, if you find a group of people downloading a free guide you’ve provided on your website, you can follow these people up by giving them emails containing related and valuable information. But if you find a bunch of persons adding a product to their cart but then leaving the website without actually purchasing anything, you can send them a retargeting email that motivates them to complete the buying action. On the other hand, if someone purchases a product, the email you send them should contain related items that might interest them. These actions will go on to facilitate more conversions and enhance brand loyalty.



Embrace email automation – The year 2022 is all about automation. Although it is not a new technique, you need to remind yourself about it again if you want to truly excel in making robust SEO strategies. With it, you can use the information to send a customized email campaign. You can also set automated emails to trigger the moment your recipients take a specific action on your platform. Automated emails are intimately connected to the actions of readers. Thus, they are highly targeted and a great way to boost lead engagement.

Using personalized videos – 2022 will be all about making personalized videos an integral part of your email marketing strategy. Such kinds of videos help you to showcase what’s unique about your brand to people. It’s also a great approach to set yourself apart from others. You should customize videos according to your subscriber segments to get the most from it. For instance, you can send custom videos to repeat versus new customers to inform them about related products and forging better customer loyalty. Did you know that making videos a part of your emails can help you get 3 times more clicks than what you are getting without them? If you haven’t already started using videos, it’s time to start creating personalised video content for your audience.



Addition of interactive elements – Successful email engagement in 2022 also means the addition of interactive elements in your email campaigns. It means blending entertainment and functionality to trigger the desired action. The interactive element will include things like animated call-to-action buttons, personalized tools, surveys, quizzes, and interactive images in the coming year. So, consider incorporating interactivity into your email campaign strategy and start noticing good results.

Hopefully, these email marketing trends will inspire you to take a closer look into your current strategy and get ready for 2022. If at any point of time you wish to boost your marketing efforts with the aid of professionals, get in touch with a reliable SEO company in Toronto.