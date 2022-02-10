JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) held the National Environment Youth Parliament 2022

Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ — JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), under the aegis of Parvayaran Sanrakshan Gatividh, organized the National Environment Youth Parliament (NEYP) 2022 on the theme ‘Environment and Sustainability at University and Regional Level. This event is considered a first-of-its-kind initiative, hosted specifically for students of Higher Education Institutions from across the country and covered topics on potential actions in tackling Environmental issues. NEYP was held conducted in two rounds: University level on 12 January, coinciding with the National Youth Day, and the regional level was held on 22 January, commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The objective of conducting NEYP was to encourage students to deliberate and engage on pressing environmental issues and reflect upon the local perspectives on the environment. The secondary objective was to obtain an optimum resolution at par with the vision of New India towards “Environment and Sustainability”. NEYP also focussed on ensuring the conclusion and adoption of the formal Climate and Environment Education program. And address the concerns surrounding the mismanagement of the local environment leading to frequent occurrences of man-made disasters.

At the region level, RV University and M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Applied Sciences co-hosted and partnered with JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) to make this event a grand success and ensure its great reach. Green Assocham supported JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) as the sustainability Partner.

A total of 41 participants attended the discussion, which was presided over by esteemed judges from over 11 universities across India, including JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Bengaluru, RV University, Bengaluru, Woxsen University, Hyderabad, KL University, Andhra Pradesh, Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal, Dayananda Sagar University, Bengaluru, MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru, VELS Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies, Tamil Nadu, JAIN (Deemed to be University) Kochi Campus, REVA University, Bengaluru and CMR University, Bengaluru.

At the National level, which is scheduled to be conducted soon at the Parliament House Complex by the National Host, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad (Haryana). 10 students are shortlisted to participate in this event.

Dr. Raj Singh, Vice Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) said, “I would like to thank each one of you for making NEYP 2022 is a grand success and to provide a platform for the students across the region with a fulfilling experience of participation and deliberation with the matters related to Environment and Sustainability. I am very delighted looking at the sheer participation numbers of the students. I am also very happy to see this kind of response and I hope for the same in the future.”

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

Promoted by JAIN Group, the university is recognized among the top universities in India and considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centers that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.