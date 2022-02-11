Bacillus Coagulans Market Is Expected To Register A CAGR Of 7.6% In Terms Of Volume By 2028

The study on the Global Bacillus Coagulans Market Insights published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Bacillus Coagulans Market Insights in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Bacillus Coagulans Market Insights during the forecast period (2021-2031).

Key Players

These players are also focusing on entering into a strategic partnership with regional distributors and suppliers. Some of the notable developments in the bacillus coagulans market include,

Ganeden, a US-based probiotic ingredient manufacturer, was recently acquired by Kerry Group. As a result of the acquisition, Ganeden technologies will be extended into wider application across Kerry’s developed and developing markets.

Sabinsa Corp. has opened its new office in Toronto, expanding its presence in Canada. The company has around 30 natural products approved by Health Canada. The new office will facilitate Canadian importers to comply with Canadian regulations.

Mitsubishi Chemical and JD.Com have entered into a partnership to launch the largest “plant factory” in China based on hydroponic technology. The factory is nearly 11,040 square meters. The factory produces red and green lettuce, spinach, cabbage, coriander, and other vegetables. The factory is able to produce more vegetables compared to the conventional system.

UAS Laboratories has announced the acquisition of Nebraska Cultures Inc. Through the acquisition, UAS has exclusivity over Lactobacillus Acidophilus DDS-1 and ProDURA brand.

Throne entered into a joint strategic investment with Kirin Holdings Company and Mitsui & Co. Ltd. This strategic investment will help Throne to expand its personalized health products and technology platform and grow its businesses in Asia.

