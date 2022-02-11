Asia-Pacific Region is Poised to Capture More than Two-Fifth of the Global Animal Parasiticides Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Animal Parasiticides Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Animal Parasiticides to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Animal Parasiticides market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Animal Parasiticides market.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Animal Parasiticides. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Animal Parasiticides, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Animal Parasiticides Market.



Global animal parasiticides market segmentation Fact.MR has studied the global animal parasiticides market with detailed segmentation on the basis of product, species and regions. Product Ectoparasiticides: Oral Tablets Dips Spray Spot-on Others

Endoparasiticides: Oral Suspension Injectable Feed Additives Others

Endectocides Species Food-Producing Animals: Cattle Poultry Swine Others

Companion Animals: Dogs Felines Others

Other Livestock Regions North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Animal Parasiticides Market Key Manufacturers The global animal parasiticides market is highly consolidated, dominated by the following five market players: Merck Animal Health, Zoetis, Inc., Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco Animal Health and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. These companies invest in research and development in manufacturing quality medicines and vaccines, diagnostic products and genetic tests. Zoetis Inc., for instance, received an FDA approval for a new combination parasite preventative drug for dogs christened Simparica TrioTM in February 2020. This drug is the first all-in-one protection against heartworm diseases, ticks, fleas and roundworms in a single monthly chewable. It is the first combination isoxazoline formula for dogs in the United States. Another market leader, Merck Animal Health, operates in the animal care domain by manufacturing drugs for companion animals, equines, swine, poultry and aquaculture. Its products include ACTIVYL® for flea infestation protection, POSATEX® and MOMETAMAX® for treating bacterial ear infections and VETSULIN® for treating diabetes mellitus in dogs and cats. Key Takeaways of the Animal Parasiticides Market Study Wide availability of generic vaccines and injectables to treat infestations in livestock and companion animals will challenge the adoption of cost-prohibitive branded animal parasiticides.

Surge in gastrointestinal parasitism and zoonotic diseases in dogs and milch animals is projected to increase sales to livestock farmers and pet owners.

Growth in awareness pertaining to improved veterinary treatment methods, in turn, increases the adoption of advanced medicines to curb parasitic infections among pets. This will serve as an opportunity for animal parasiticides market players to establish distribution partnerships with veterinary practitioners.

Stringency in approval of animal parasiticides used for treating infections in livestock, coupled with the growing trend of ‘veganism’, could derail the otherwise steady trajectory of the global animal parasiticides market.

Rise in livestock population and their increasing penetration in the food chain is attracting the focus of central authorities. To create a healthy food chain, efforts are being made towards the adoption of animal parasiticides.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as a key market, as livestock farmers in developing countries such as China and India are intensifying their focus on animal-raising activities to capitalize on the demand arising from the evolving food and beverages industry in Asia Pacific.

