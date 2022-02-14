How Solar Panel is created by Connecting Solar Cells Together?

Pune, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — To series wire the panels together you connect the positive terminal to the negative terminal of each panel until you are left with a single positive and negative connection. Solar panels in series add up or sum the voltages produced by each individual panel, giving the total output voltage of the array as shown.

Solar cells are made of specially treated silicon material and designed to absorb as much sunlight as possible. Solar PV cells are interconnected electrically in series and parallel connections within a panel (module) to produce the desired output voltage and/or current values for that panel.

Solar Panel Manufacture in India is a simple and effective way of increasing your solar power capabilities. Going green is a great idea, and as the sun is our ultimate power source, it makes sense to utilize this energy to power our homes. As solar power becomes more accessible, more and more homeowners are buying photovoltaic solar panels.

However, this photovoltaic Solar Panel Manufacturing Plant Cost can be very costly so buying them over time helps to spread the cost. But the problem then becomes how we connect these extra solar panels together to increase the voltage and power output of what’s already there.

KSolare Energy was established in 2012 and located in Pune. The promoter of the company has wide experience of over 25 years in field of renewable energy particularly in power electronics had worked in multinational companies in US, Spain, Germany & Portugal. The company products line-up covers Grid Tie & Hybrid Inverters in collaboration with big International companies.

As one of the largest Solar Panel Manufacturer Company in India, KSolare has all advanced automatic testing setup with certification. KSolare executed 805+ MW with total installation of over 175,000+ Inverters in PAN India with efficient aftersales service support With lowest failure rate and 100% Customer satisfaction because of after sale service & quality.

