National Lacrosse League Chooses Flowics Graphics for Cloud-Based, Broadcast Graphics Workflow

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Flowics, creator of the most comprehensive cloud-based platform for powering remote and in-studio production of live graphics and interactive content, announced today that the National Lacrosse League (NLL) is using Flowics Graphics as the primary graphics engine in the United States for the 2021-22 season. With Flowics Graphics, NLL has an all-in-one solution that provides broadcast quality graphics, live data integration, and fan engagement features in a single platform that simplifies its workflow and reduces costs.

On the heels of its landmark media rights deals with ESPN, ESPN+, and Canada’s TSN for both linear and streaming distribution, the NLL decided to implement a remote production workflow for the majority of its game productions. That workflow hinges on a combination of IP-transmission and cloud-based production platforms. Flowics Graphics play a central role in this new workflow, serving as the main graphics engine powering the live game broadcasts, including scorebug, game stats and insert graphics.

“Flowics is a game changer in the creation and delivery of broadcast quality graphics,” said Joel Feld, EVP Broadcast and Content, NLL. “The league’s broadcast operations team continues to add innovative, best-in-class technology partners to our productions and presentations that offer viewers the most tech-forward and fan-first experience.”

NLL’s Flowics Graphics implementation includes native data connectors integrating the Sportzcast live scoreboard API and the official NLL stats provider API to deliver live scoreboard and stats into the broadcasts. Flowics’ data connector architecture enables the NLL to create the game scorebug running fully on the cloud, taking live scoreboard data via Sportzcast devices installed at each venue. The Flowics data connector also directly integrates with the NLL stats database, including live in-game data. This automates the creation and operation of nearly all graphics with season stats (player and team), match stats, standings, etc.

Flowics Graphics also is helping the NLL to reduce production costs. Flowics’ cloud-based platform provides an economical, robust, and stable feature set to handle remote production, allowing the NLL to reduce travel and capital expenses. The combination of IP-based transmission and cloud-based production tools are reshaping traditional broadcast production workflows. The location of the production team is no longer the main driver of production.

The NLL’s remote production workflow, made possible by Flowics Graphics, simplifies local operation with minimal hardware and no OB trucks needed on-site. The league also benefits from having decentralized access to Flowics’, cloud-based graphics package in HTML5 that can be easily shared with the teams and the different production companies that work with the NLL.

In terms of revenue generation, Flowics Graphics gives the NLL opportunities for increased ad inventory thanks to the platform’s fan engagement features.

“Together with the NLL, we are putting new production workflows to test, and they are working beyond expectation. We’re proving that there are flexible, agile, and more affordable ways to produce live sports that work as well or better than the traditional production hardware workflows. This is probably one of the most sophisticated implementations of Flowics Graphics to date, and we are gratified that the NLL is pleased with the results,” said Flowics CEO Gabriel Baños. “This is a big step forward for Flowics, as we closed our first long-term partnership with a professional sports league in the U.S. market. It’s confirmation that the industry is moving quickly toward adopting more cloud-based workflows, and Flowics is dedicated to playing a leading role in that transformation.”

