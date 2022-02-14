Specifications for EN 1092-1 Flanges

What is EN 1092-1 Flange?

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — EN 1092-1 Flange Manufacturer is a European standard for pipe flanges, specifies the specifications for steel flanges based on their nominal pressure (PN) and diameter (DN).

It also specifies the various types of flanges, as well as their sealing surfaces, tolerances, threading, and labeling

EN 1092-1 Flanges Manufacturer, Supplier & Stockists in India – New Era Pipes & Fittings

New Era Pipes & Fittings is a leading manufacturer, supplier, and stockist of EN 1092-1 Flanges in India. EN 1092-1 Flanges are available in a variety of sizes, forms, and dimensions, and they can also be customized to meet the needs of our customers.

EN 1092-1 Flanges come in a variety of shapes and sizes, including EN 1092-1 Slip-on Flanges, EN 1092-1 Blind Flanges, EN 1092-1 Weld Neck Flanges, and more.

EN 1092-1 Flanges Specifications

EN 1092-1 Flanges Specifications
Size 1/2″ (15 NB) to 48″ (1200 NB) DN10~DN5000
Pressure PN2.5, PN6, PN10, PN16, PN25, PN40, PN63, PN100, PN160, PN250, PN320, PN400
Grades
Stainless Steel DIN1.4301, DIN1.4306, DIN1.4401, DIN1.4404, DIN1.4308, DIN1.4408, DIN1.4306, DIN1.4409.
Duplex Steel F51, F53, F55.
Carbon Steel DIN1.0402, DIN1.0460, DIN1.0619
Alloys Steel 213 / 335 / 691 – P5,P9,P11,P12,P22,P91
Copper Nickel C70600(90:10), C71500 (70:30), C71640
Nickel UNS N02200, N02201
Monel UNS N04400, N05500, Alloy 20
Inconel UNS N06600, N06601, N06625, N08800, N08810, N08825
Hastelloy UNS N10276, N06022, N10665, N06455
Titanium Gr.1, 2, 3, DTH 3.7035, DTH 3.7035, DTH 3.7055
Brass C 27000, C 27200, C 28000
Aluminum 6063, 6061T6/T651, 6082 T6/T651, 5052, 5083, 5086, 7075, 1100, 2014, 2024
SMO 254 SMO 254

Types of Flanges

