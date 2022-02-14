All About API 5L Pipe

Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Tirox Steel India is one of the largest API 5L Pipe Manufacturers in India. API 5L Pipes are available in PSL1 & PSL2. Our manufacturing team makes sure to follow all the national and international quality standards while producing Carbon Steel API 5L Pipe. We manufacture, supply and export API 5L in these materials – API 5L x42, API 5L x52, API 5L x60, API 5L x65, API 5L x70, API 5L x72, API 5L x100

 

Types of API 5L Pipe

Carbon Steel API 5L PSL1 / PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer
API 5L X42 PSL1 Pipe Manufacturer API 5L X65 PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer
API 5L X42 PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer API 5L X70 PSL1 Pipe Manufacturer
API 5L X52 PSL1 Pipe Manufacturer API 5L X70 PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer
API 5L X52 PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer API 5L X72 PSL1 Pipe Manufacturer
API 5L X60 PSL1 Pipe Manufacturer API 5L X72 PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer
API 5L X60 PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer API 5L X100 PSL1 Pipe Manufacturer
API 5L X65 PSL1 Pipe Manufacturer API 5L X100 PSL2 Pipe Manufacturer

 

Manufacturer of API 5L Pipe

Tirox Steel is a leading API 5L Pipe Manufacturer in India. We are also API 5L Pipe Manufacturer in Mumbai, API 5L Pipe Manufacturer in Delhi, API 5L Pipe Manufacturer in Gujarat, API 5L Pipe Manufacturer in Ahmedabad. Choose Tirox Steel India for optimum quality API 5L Pipe that are made with high-grade Carbon Steel which is globally approved with the Best Quality in the business. The main reason being we’ve glorious repositioning facilities and storage facilities for each finished and semi-finished API 5L Pipe.

