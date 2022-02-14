PowerAdSpy Lists Out Social Ad Analytics For Audience

PowerAdSpy, one of the most useful ad intelligence software is quite in demand and became more significant after it listed out social ad analytics for the audience.

Posted on 2022-02-14

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — PowerAdSpy, an ad intelligence software, is simply profound in hosting successful ad campaigns for its users. It is a powerful database of social ads and provides the most significant solutions to media buyers, advertisers, ad agencies to keep an eye on the competitor’s Facebook Ads. One of the best things that PowerAdSpy maintains is submitting 1000s of eye-catching ads to their database. Some of the most exclusive features are as follows:

  • Demography and location-based ad examples
  • Suggests keyword searching to find niche-related keywords
  • Increases ROI of the business with running ads
  • Supports constantly throughout project submissions
  • PowerAdSpy allows the audience to visit the live ad posts directly from the platform
  • It empowers the users to find the latest successful ads in just a matter of a few clicks
  • The users can sort the ads by date, shares, likes, and comments to easily find the best ads to grow your own campaign.

For presenting their users a better clarification, PowerAdSpy listed out some interesting social ad analytics for its users, like:

  • 57% of Facebook, Google, Instagram, YouTube, GDN, Native, Reddit, Quora users say that ads from these platforms influence their shopping purchases
  • 80% of American consumers said that the discovered products from Facebook, Google, Instagram, YouTube, GDN, Native, Reddit, Quora ads
  • 30% of users have made a purchase from Facebook, Google, Instagram, YouTube, GDN, Native, Reddit, Quora ads
  • 95% of Social Media Advertisers users Facebook, Google, Instagram, YouTube, GDN, Native, Reddit, Quora ads
  • Not only this, but PowerAdSpy even claims that there are 50 million ads listed on their database from over 100+ countries

PowerAdSpy is a dominant software which works with chrome extension feature and makes sure to deliver the most to its users. Basically, PowerAdSpy is a game-changer for eCommerce marketers to discover the most trendy projects, engaging the audience, etc.

 

About PowerAdSpy:

PowerAdSpy is an ad database to deliver the best inspiring ads to its users. Overall, it is a software that is upgrading itself every day to make sure to keep an eye on the competitors without any hassle. 

