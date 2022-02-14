Cybercert Outlines the Firewall Facts You Need to Know for the CISSP Exam

Scarborough, ON, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Cybercert has recently released a document that outlines the facts about firewalls that you must know before attending the CISSP exam. A firewall controls how network traffic flows in and out and prevents unauthorized traffic from interfering with the internet. Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) is an important security certification developed by the International Information Systems Security Certification consortium. As a CISSP candidate, you should be familiar with firewalls and their types, along with their advantages and disadvantages. Take the Cybercert CISSP course online to become the best cyber security professional.

While speaking to the spokesperson of the company, he stated that firewalls are an essential part of securing networks. Firewalls in a network system block unauthorized traffic bypassing the network. Firewalls protect servers from getting attacked by external attackers. The firewall not only blocks external attacks, but it also blocks external threats trying to enter the system. The firewall also works under the access control list (ACL), so only the allowed list can access the system.

The firewall always takes immediate action, if a link is unexpectedly opened; the firewall works to prevent any attacks that could cripple the system or network. CISSP course online gives you full working knowledge of this field. In addition, he discussed the major types of firewalls. These include packet-filtering firewalls, circuit-level gateways, application-level firewalls, state inspection firewalls, and next-generation firewalls. Every type provides a unique and useful service.

Before attending the CISSP examination, gain knowledge of all the types of firewall technology. Cybercert offers CISSP training online to ensure you’re fully prepared for the CISSP exam. The course covers firewall basics and types of firewalls, their advantages, and disadvantages.

