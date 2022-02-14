Grace College to Host Author Dr. Bryan Dik for Career Week

FORT COLLINS, CO, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Bryan Dik will share about career and calling in chapel at 10:30 a.m. at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, 610 Wooster Rd., Winona Lake. The public is welcome to attend.

“We are thrilled to listen and learn from Dr. Dik,” said Denise Terry, director of the Center for Career Connections at Grace. “At Grace College, preparing students for a successful and purposeful career is why we exist. It is a privilege to have a career and calling expert such as Dr. Dik come to campus, interact with our students and faculty and remind us of the importance of connecting with the difference we are able to make in the world through the work we do.”

Following chapel, Dik will host a lunch and learn for faculty entitled, “Cultivating Callings: Evidence-Based Strategies for Fostering Vocation in Undergraduate Education.”

Dik is a vocational psychologist, a professor of psychology at Colorado State University and co-founder and Chief Science Officer of jobZology. His scholarly work focuses on meaning and purpose in the workplace, calling and vocation in career development and the intersection of faith and work. He is a recipient of the John Holland Award for Outstanding Achievement in Career or Personality Research and the Applied Psychology of Religion and Spirituality Award.

Dik’s book, “Redeeming Work,” and career assessment, PathwayU, are both integral tools Grace College uses for its first-year students.

Sara Groen, a second-year psychology student at Grace, can attest to the ways PathwayU helped guide her as a freshman.

“The PathwayU career assessment was incredibly helpful in shaping my understanding of the ways I am wired and how I can use my values, interests, personality and workplace preferences in my future career,” said Groen. “It helped me discover and affirm many of the ways I am suited for career paths that are a great fit for me.”

Dik’s visit to campus will conclude a weeklong focus on career and calling at Grace. The week of activities includes an alumni perspectives chapel where more than 20 alumni will host breakout presentations across campus and a career/internship fair where students will have access to more than 50 employers in Kosciusko County and beyond.

“We are excited to have so many employers on campus who are eager to connect with our students,” said Terry. “Employers recognize the caliber and competency of our students and are thrilled to share opportunities for experiential learning and career connections. The feedback we receive from employers always reflects how impressed they are with the training and preparation students have received at Grace.”

To learn more about the Center for Career Connections at Grace, visit http://www.grace.edu/academics/undergraduate/center-for-career-connections/.