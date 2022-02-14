Find a Prime Healthcare Hospital Near You – Area Hospitals

Ontario, California, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Three of the region’s most respected acute care hospitals —Lower Bucks Hospital, Roxborough Memorial Hospital, and Suburban Community Hospital – are proud members of Prime Healthcare, one of the top health systems in the United States.

The Prime Healthcare Local Advantage

Prime Healthcare is at the forefront of medical excellence, combining clinical expertise with compassion. As members of the Prime Healthcare family, our physicians collaborate with our area network hospitals and specialists. We have you covered for you and your family’s medical needs.

Prime Healthcare Pennsylvania Region:

Prime Healthcare Pennsylvania Region is part of Prime Healthcare, an award-winning health system operating 45 acute care hospitals in 14 states. Prime Healthcare Pennsylvania Region includes Roxborough Memorial Hospital in Philadelphia, Lower Bucks Hospital in Bucks County, and Suburban Community Hospital in Montgomery County.

Prime’s hospitals in Pennsylvania are certified by The Joint Commission as Primary Stroke Centers and have won multiple awards through Healthgrades and the Get With The Guidelines Quality Achievement Awards though the American Heart Association.

Our hospitals offer medical, surgical, and emergency care, which includes diagnostic radiology, lab services, behavior health, heart care, rehabilitation, family medicine, wound care, and residency programs.

Through high quality medical care, educational programs, and community outreach services, our hospitals treat all members of our communities with respect and compassion.

Find a Prime Healthcare Hospital Near You

About Lower Bucks Hospital: Lower Bucks Hospital is a community hospital, serving the Lower Bucks County region with medical, surgical, and emergency care. Located in historic Bristol, Pennsylvania, the Hospital was built by the local community as part of a grassroots movement in 1954.

About Roxborough Memorial Hospital: Roxborough Memorial Hospital is a 131-bed community hospital. The hospital has been serving the medical and health care needs of the Roxborough, Manayunk, East Falls and northwest section of Philadelphia communities for more than a century, having first opened its doors in 1890. Roxborough Memorial Hospitals School of Nursing has been educating nurses since 1898. The hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, the nation’s oldest and largest hospital accreditation agency.

About Suburban Community Hospital: Suburban Community Hospital is a not-for-profit, acute care hospital, and a member of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity. For over 65 years, Suburban Community Hospital has been delivering quality healthcare to Montgomery County and the surrounding region.

Suburban Community Hospital, originally named Riverview Hospital, opened in 1944. Chartered at 740 Sandy Street in Norristown, PA, Riverview Osteopathic Hospital would provide medical and surgical services to the sick, afflicted and injured, and would educate persons in the care and nursing.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 45 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy, a physician with a mission to save hospitals, improve community healthcare and provide the very best care to patients. Fourteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com