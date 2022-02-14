Global Processed Cheese Market Is Anticipated To Reach A Value Pool Of Over US$ 24.0 Billion In 2029

Nowadays, consumer preferences are shifting toward healthy, organic and nutritious food products, which is mainly attributed to the surge in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases including diabetes, cholesterol levels, and hypertension. This has substantially reduced the consumption of processed cheese, particularly by highly health-conscious consumers as well as young consumers. The global processed cheese market is projected to register a sluggish expansion throughout the forecast period 2017 to 2022, according to a recently published research by Fact.MR. Revenues from the market are expected to exceed US$ 17,000 Mn by the end of forecast period.

Growing Demand for Processed Cheese by Food Service Manufacturers to Sustain the Market Growth

Generally, processed cheese are used in adding taste to sandwiches and burgers. This is mainly because processed cheese are easy to pair with a large number of ingredients. Fast food has witnessed a rise in popularity, especially in developing countries, which in turn is expected to influence the market growth. Processed cheese is also being used in several shredded, or sliced applications, as well as in pizza toppings. Demand for processed cheese by food service manufacturers has gained an uptick since the recent past. Food service manufacturers opt for processed cheese owing to its property of high melting, and smooth taste. These factors are expected to sustain the market growth of processed cheese.

Europe is expected to retain its dominance in the global market for processed cheese, in terms of revenues. Revenues from the processed cheese market in Europe will account for nearly half share of the market over the forecast period. The market for processed cheese in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 344.3 Mn between 2017 and 2022

Processed Cheese Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of processed cheese market on the basis of cheese types, form, milk source, end use and distribution across seven regions.

Cheese Type

  • Blue Cheese
  • Brick Cheese
  • Camembert Cheese
  • Cheddar Cheese
  • Cottage Cheese
  • Cream Cheese
  • Mozerella Cheese
  • Romano Cheese
  • Swiss Cheese
  • Other Processed Cheese

Form

  • Cheese Blocks
  • Traingle
  • Rectangle
  • Circle
  • Square
  • Cheese Slice
  • Cheese Spread
  • Cheese Spray

Milk Source

  • Cattle Milk
  • Goat Milk
  • Sheep Milk

End Use

  • Retail / Household
  • HoReCa
  • F&B Processors
  • Snacks Manufacturers
  • Bakery and Confectionery Product Manufacturers
  • Sauces and Condiment Manufacturers
  • Ready Meal Manufacturers
  • Packaged Food Manufacturers
  • Other F&B Processors

Distribution

  • Direct Sales (B2B)
  • Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
  • Club Stores
  • Discounters
  • Grocery Retailers
  • Convenience Stores
  • Online Stores

Regions

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

