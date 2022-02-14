ODM Public School Topped Times School Ranking Survey Odisha 2022 for The Third Time

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Public School ranked No.1 in Times School Ranking Survey Odisha 2022 and overall for the third time. With the research objective to identify and produce a list of top schools in Odisha, Times School Ranking has operated the survey with three major modules, i.e., Desk Research (to generate the list of schools), faculty survey, and perceptual rating survey, and finally produced a list of Top 12 Schools in Odisha topped by Bhubaneswar based ODM Public School. The sample survey was conducted throughout Odisha with 150 participants while ensuring multiple starting points.

The survey included a comprehensive list of schools with the referral of trusted internet, magazine, and publication resources. While more than 150 schools were requested to share details through factual questionnaires and rigorous discussions, only the top 12 schools made it to the final list of the survey, which is now crowned by ODM Public School. The requested details were focused on General Information of the School, Teachers, Infrastructure & Facilities, Exchange Programs & Global Exposure, Online-Teaching Facilities, Awards, Disaster Management, and Value for Money.

The Perceptual Survey has included more than 250 perception questionnaires for respondents, and they were asked to evaluate only those schools which they were aware of and rate on a scale of 1-10. To ensure the fairness and authenticity of the survey, different stakeholders were taken into consideration, including Teachers, Parents, Students, and Alumni. Further analyses were done in additional modules named Analysis and Final Ranking of School to conclude the final score for each of the schools.

“Once again, we are delighted to be awarded as the No.1 school in Times School Ranking Survey Odisha 2022. This is the third time we have conquered the position, and grateful to our stakeholders, i.e., Parents, Students, Alumni, Teachers, and the whole ODM family, even in these challenging times. Every day we dive in confidently in our people trusted capabilities to deliver the highest standard and modernized education to our students, and we intend to continue this with further additions of excellence promoting components.” – quoted Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Founder & Chairman of ODM Educational Group.

Mr Swoyan Satyendu, COO, ODM Educational Group, congratulated the entire team of ODM Public School on achieving this remarkable success. He further stated – “We are solely focused on making our schooling programs accessible and convenient for everyone. Thanks to our talented teachers, faculty, and staff and successfully continuing Admissions Session 2022 for ODM Public School, we are able to bring an excellent learning experience to each of our students, whether they are connecting in-person or online.”

About ODM Public School:

Since its establishment in 1989, ODM Public School has constantly been providing quality education to students and their betterment. In addition to great infrastructure and ample facilities, ODM is also well-recognized among parents as one of the best CBSE residential schools in Bhubaneswar that offers students well-equipped hostels, modern labs, auditorium, infirmary, multiple sports areas, quality transport facilities, craft and art rooms, and more. At ODM Public School, we have a clear focus on the academic and personal development of students. Thus, continuous improvement of our study environment is of the utmost priority to us.