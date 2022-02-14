Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center Helps with Advanced Planning

Antioch, California, 2022-Feb-14 — /EPR Network/ — Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center is pleased to announce they help individuals with advanced planning for their funerals. They understand the value of pre-planning a funeral to eliminate stress for families and ensure an individual’s wishes are followed after their passing.

At Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center, individuals can schedule an appointment with their experienced team and discuss their preferences for funeral services after their passing. The team can help individuals plan all the details of their funeral, keeping everything within the desired budget. When individuals pre-plan their funerals, they save their family’s stress during an emotional time. Families can rest assured that the funeral will align with their loved one’s wishes and don’t have to worry about how they will pay for it.

Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center provides the compassionate service individuals and their families require during a time of loss. Their mission is to help families celebrate the lives of their loved ones through customized funeral services that accurately reflect the individual’s life.

Anyone interested in learning about the advanced planning services offered can find out more by visiting the Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center website or by calling 1-925-757-0658.

About Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center: Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center is dedicated to celebrating life and providing families with the support they need after the loss of a loved one. They provide advanced planning and immediate funeral services, along with cremation options. Their team understands the challenges families face while grieving a loved one and strive to give them the compassionate service they deserve.

Company: Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center

Address: 2200 East 18th St

City: Antioch

State: CA

Zip code: 94509

Telephone number: 1-925-757-0658

Fax number: 1-925-757-0660