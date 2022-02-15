PAN9028 Wireless Module from Panasonic Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Feb-15 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring an advanced Wireless Module from Panasonic in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

The PAN9028 is a dual-band 2.4 GHz/5 GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi radio module with integrated Bluetooth wireless functionality.

The 802.11ac capability of this new module enables it to offer faster data throughput than previous products. Operating via a 1×1 spatial stream with 80 MHz channel bandwidth, it supports download data rates of up to 433 Mbits/s.

The PAN9028’s simultaneous and independent operation of the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth protocols provides applications with a combination of a high data rate via the Wi-Fi radio and low-power operation via the Bluetooth Low Energy radio. The module provides a complete, integrated platform for running wireless applications.

The PAN9028 is an ideal solution for industrial equipment, appliances, smart meters and home gateways.

