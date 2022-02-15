Quantum Dot Monitor Market in APAC to Grow 9 Times as Consumer Electronics Sales Reach All-time High – States Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Quantum Dot Monitor. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The quantum dot display market is forecast to be valued at over US$ 4 Bn in 2022, experiencing a Y-o-Y increase of 30% as compared to 2021. Future projections indicate that the market will surge over 17x to reach US$ 69.79 Bn by 2032.

Market Value in 2022 US$ 4.03 Bn Expected Market Value in 2032 US$ 69.79 Bn Forecast CAGR (2022-2032) 33% Growth Rate of Asia Pacific 32% CAGR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Quantum Dot Monitor market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Quantum Dot Monitor, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Quantum Dot Monitor Market.

Key Segments Covered in the Quantum Dot Display Industry Report

By Material Type Cadmium Containing Quantum Dot Display Cadmium Free Quantum Dot Display

By Application Type Quantum Dot Displays for Television Quantum Dot Displays for Monitors Quantum Dot Displays for Notebooks Quantum Dot Displays for Tablets Quantum Dot Displays for Smartphones Quantum Dot Displays for Medical Devices



Key Takeaways of the Quantum Dot Display Market Study

Television monitors dominate the quantum dot display application segment with the segment growing 6X during the forecast period. Such growth is accredited towards a better color gamut and economical displays that quantum dot technology offers.

The medical devices segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate of 47% owing to the utilization of quantum dots in medical imaging and sensor applications

APAC holds a market share of more than 45% in the global quantum dot display market, attributable to phenomenal growth of the consumer electronics and smartphone industry in the region

The quantum dot display market is consolidated in nature with top four competitors namely Samsung, LG, Sharp and CSOT (China Star Optoelectronics Technology) together holding a market share of more than 70%

The Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) regulations related to the use of cadmium in consumer devices will negatively impact the growth of global quantum dot display market

“The adoption of quantum dot displays in several downstream applications will balloon exponentially, irrespective of the environmental implication it carries.” says the Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

The quantum dot display market is consolidated with a few prominent manufacturers namely Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Sharp Corporation and CSOT (China Star Optoelectronics Technology), acquiring a share of more than 70%. Numerous approaches, such as expansion, introduction of new products, joint ventures, agreements, alliances and acquisitions, are being employed by top competitors. Some of the other developments in the market are:

In October 2019, Samsung invested US$ 11 Billion in the world’s first dedicated quantum dot display manufacturing facility. Beginning in early 2021, the new production unit is set to operate with a monthly capacity of 30,000 quantum dot display substrates.

In January 2019, Hewlett-Packard announced the launch of world’s first quantum dot display on glass. The company also launched its new range of “Pavilion 27” monitors with quantum dot display.

In February 2019, Nanosys demonstrated its revolutionary quantum efficiency for heavy metal-free red, green, and blue QDEL systems, and successfully printed displays in their laboratories using ink jet technology. This is a major advance in quantum dot engineering of the next decade.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Quantum Dot Monitor, Sales and Demand of Quantum Dot Monitor, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

