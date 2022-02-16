RPost Partners with the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) to Help Its Members Reduce the Need to Use Printed Paper to Sign Documents and Automate Processes

Together RPost and REC – Recruitment & Employment Confederation are making great work happen.

London, UK, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — The REC understands the power and influence that recruitment has on the lives of individuals, businesses and the UK economy. That’s why for nearly 100 years they have been dedicated to ensuring that every candidate is given the chance to good recruitment practices.

On 1st February 2022, RSign and REC announced their business partnership.

Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) partnered with RPost, a leader in email cybersecurity software services and e-signature automation to help REC and its members automate their processes through RSign.

David Wood, Director of RPost UK, has said that “with COVID, and more companies offering the working from home option, the world has progressively moved to more digitised work processes and to this end, we at RPost, are excited about the partnership with REC whereby we can help streamline processes and save time, costs and risks. Thereby ‘ticking’ all the compliance boxes.”

Neil Carberry, CEO of the REC, said “The business world is becoming more and more focused on its environmental responsibilities, and the REC is no different. This partnership with R-Sign will enable the REC and our members to reduce the need to use printed paper to sign documents, as well as ensuring that process is as simple, secure and affordable as possible.”

RSign will provide REC corporate members; a members-only offer, to automate workflows with RSign’s Electronic Signature APP. All REC business partners are selected for their ability to provide relevant, quality services to REC members. We, at RPost, are proud to be associated with helping businesses provide feature-rich and affordable (privacy compliant) e-signatures and digital forms automation to help users reduce time needed to manage human resources and staffing e-signatures, improving overall operations and recruitment satisfaction while closing business faster and dramatically reducing administrative time, cost and risk.

How will RSign help within the recruitment sector?

• New Starter Form

• Terms of Business

• Right to Represent

• Instruction Forms

• Staff Handbooks

• Reference Requests

• Right to Work *

• Employee Policies

• Contracts (e.g., Umbrella Contract)

• Search and Selection Forms

In 2021, The REC’s campaigning led to the permanent introduction of digital * right to work checks and consequently The Home Office has announced that a permanent system of digital right to work (RTW) checks will be put into place from 6 April 2022. This shows that the REC and the government are moving in the right direction of using digital and electronic signature platforms.

About RPost:

We’re the global leader in premium, feature-rich and more affordable e-signature and cybersecurity services, and we’ve been continuously innovating for our customers the world over since 2000. From within our three main platforms, RMail® e-security, RSign® e-signatures, and Registered™ e-compliance, we’re everything our customers need when it comes to email, document and form security, compliance, and workplace acceleration — track, prove, e-sign, encrypt, share, certify, control. We do what no other company does — all in one.

We thrive on ensuring that we are artisans and experts in everything we do: secure and certified email encryption for privacy and compliance; e-signatures and web forms to ease digitization of workflows; e-delivery tracking to prove important communications; managed file transfer to simplify secure sharing of large documents and sets of files; document-level digital rights management to empower control of document access even after transmission; and AI-infused apps to prevent data leaks by minimizing human e-security errors. This is why more than 25 million users have enjoyed our RMail, RSign, and Registered services for over two decades across 193 countries. Learn more at RPost’s website.