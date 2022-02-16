Logix Shapers has expanded Remote Employee’s Services, Globally!!

Logix Shapers is a recognized IT and consultancy firm incorporated in the year 2014. The IT firm has been offering Web Development, App Development, and Digital Marketing Services with proficiency.

Logix Shapers, a Software Development Company has expanded remote employee’s services to all businesses globally either large, small, or at an individual level.

The global pandemic corona has imposed ample restrictions on the working populations, and thus businesses have experienced huge financial losses. And, remote employee services became a new ideology.

Hiring remote employees not only benefit the employers, but it also provided lots of advantages to employees. Each year, remote work continues to grow in popularity as more and more job seekers see it as a standard benefit.

Businesses, especially startups, are able to enjoy reduced costs from having to maintain shared office space for a few staff who uses its utilities and amenities. Having remote employees means they have their own resources like the internet, water, electricity, and employers can save their extra costs on repairs and maintenance.

Organizations from all over the world get able to access possible employees, increasing the likelihood of making an excellent hire, instead of settling on a candidate who simply meets the job requirements. With us, you can find the best remote employee regardless of location, who shares your company’s values and will go above and beyond!!

While having a healthy chit-chat with the spokesperson of Logix Shapers Offshore Pvt. Ltd regarding the remote employee services, he said, “There is no wrong in saying that 2020 has been an unpredictable year for the world. Amid widespread concerns for public and personal health at workplaces, we wanted to learn more about what working remotely looks like. And we experienced that more than 80% of remote working employees said their personal relationships have grown stronger and organizations saw a drastic spike in their productivity chart. So with our service, we aim to benefit both employees & employers, globally”.

About the Company

Logix Shapers is a reputed Software Development Company founded in 2014, located in Noida, Sec 62 (Delhi-NCR, India). Logix Shapers is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified IT and consultancy firm that efficiently offers Website & Software Development Services, customized application development, mobile app development, and digital marketing services all at an affordable service cost. Logix Shapers is a mid-size Software Development Company, with a proven record and successfully delivered more than 400 projects to their global clients.