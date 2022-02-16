Engagedly’s Cofounder, Srikant Chellappa Selected as 2022 St. Louis Titan 100!

St. Louis, MO, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Srikant Chellappa, the president and cofounder of Engagedly Inc, an Inc. 5000 company has been selected as a 2022 Titan 100, one of St. Louis’ Top CEOs & C-Level Executives. It is presented by Wipfli LLP.

Engagedly is a SaaS based award-winning performance management, employee development and engagement solution. It helps organizations create effective, engaged workforces by digitizing performance management and improving employee engagement. Engagedly offers an easy-to-use, integrated, and comprehensive set of features to ensure employee performance and development is effective and easy, enabling teams to stay engaged and productive.

“It’s humbling to be recognized in this city that I have now lived and loved half my life. I look forward to working with the other Titan 100 leaders to make a societal difference and move this city forward” added Sri Chellappa

This year, over 200 applicants were gunning for the top honor of being one of St. Louis’s 100 Titans. Collectively, the 2022 Titan 100 and their companies employ over 38,000 individuals and generate over $15.7 billion dollars in annual revenues, an impressive set of statistics.

About Engagedly

Engagedly is a fast-paced growth provider and an award-winning talent management solution provider. Built upon best practices and decades of research, Engagedly’s People + Strategy platform is evolving performance management, development and engagement to drive successful organizational outcomes across the globe. Engagedly’s E3 unified platform combines the power of business strategy execution, talent enablement, and employee engagement into one easy-to-use software solution. To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of St. Louis’s business landscape, recognizing a premier group of 100 CEOs and C-level executives. These leaders are Titans of the industry who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. They represent technology, manufacturing, education, healthcare, construction/real estate, staffing, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations, among others.

