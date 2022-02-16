How to Find the Best Online Android Training Course?

What is Android training? What are the benefits of Android Training?

Pune, India, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — Android Training is a training where you will learn to build various mobile applications from scratch on the android platform. You will learn to develop different types of widgets, apps and so on and create numerous job opportunities to make your career.

The syllabus of this online android mobile application development course takes you through the below mentioned major modules:

Programming Fundamentals

Java Programming

UI for Mobile Application

Mobile App Development

Database

Back-end Integration

Real Time Project Development

Android development is the fastest growing platform with a huge demand for skilled android developers all over the world. Numerous business and retail industries are using android apps to grow their business on the next level. The growing popularity for android phones tends to create many opportunities for the android developers. Hence, it is the big market for the android developers who want to make their future bright.

Different options exist before the students, in terms of the android training institutes. Many of these are known to offer online android mobile application development courses. Despite this, when you are searching for a suitable amongst the available ones, it is a good practice to be sure that the online training facilitator is into this domain for a sufficiently long time. So, there stands a better chance that they oblige you with the best quality training and a skill-set that will be an in demand one, throughout the industry.

Here is an online android application development course that is both structured and designed to help you understand the android platform architecture, designing and development of android applications, handle android SDK’s simulator for testing and debugging applications, UI development with in-built views and layouts.

Best Online Android Training Course

Are you looking for an online android training course with 100% job guarantee? We offer online Android app development certification with 100% Practical Job oriented training on live Projects. CRBtech boasts of a 100% placement record, Collaboration with 500+ clients & 24/7 lab facility.

With the Android platform occupying the large portion of market share – almost 80% of the mobile based O.S. platforms present – the near future is by all accounts tailor-made for the android app developers and other stakeholders, associated with this platform.

If one is to go by what the IT recruiters have to say, the requirement for talented mobile application developers, all things considered, is surpassing the supply. That is the reason, regardless of whether you are a fresher who has just begun a career in this field, or an accomplished professional looking for a career switch, Android would definitely be the right option for you.

Skill enhancement specific add-on modules that form a part of this online android development training course are:

Upgrade your technical bilingual skills to the next level with us

Aptitude preparation

Soft skills

Confidence building etc…

A portion of the key skills expected of an android developer are a flair for good design, proficiency in Java, ability to think in a critical manner, technically sound, eagerness to learn and adaptability.

Taking into consideration these things, undergoing android application training is what is recommended for the career aspirants. Abundant occurrences in this space. Here’s a profession that is at the top of the high on demand list. Opportunities galore! The demand is consistently growing, and the salaries are lucrative.

Rs 307232 per annum, or Rs 488/hr, is the average income of an android software developer as of Sep. 2018.

So, if a career in android development is on your agenda, consider it done with CRBtech’s online android training in Pune with placement course.

What You Get

An online course with funding of upto Rs. 1,00,000

Upgrade your technical bilingual skills to the next level with us

You will be provided with national or international placements

We provide a lifetime support assistance

Unlimited Placement calls

Job oriented training.

GD-PI & Aptitude preparations.

Technical GD & Foreign Language sessions.

Language training sessions will be held

Earn to Learn

Learn from corporate trainers.

Collaboration with 500+ clients.

HR grooming & Mock interview sessions

Project guidance on latest technologies

Who are we?

CRBtech is known to be a premier training and career development company. Having an experience in this particular field for over 15 years, CRBtech’s focus has always been to train engineers in domains such as Clinical Research, IT, Mechanical, Electrical etc. For the overall development of the candidate, we not only target the technical training part, but also cover soft skill development, foreign language coaching etc.

These add-on skills facilitate 360° development of the candidates. Till date, we have taken 550+ sessions and placed them in various companies. We assist them to plan out their career path with a promising start in the industry. CRB Tech being a .NET Training Institute in Pune, boasts of a 500+ placement client base. That means, an ocean of placement opportunities for job seekers. After all, we believe that “Jobs are owned by the company and you own your career!”