WeCutFoam Collaborated with Internationally Acclaimed Artist Hueman for her Interactive HomeBody Art Show Premiere in Berkeley, CA

Silicon Valley, CA, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ — WeCutFoam has recently fabricated a 6ft tall human sculpture face made of Styrofoam, machined on a CNC router, hard coated and painted. This prop is part of the many pieces designed and displays by internationally acclaimed artist Allison Torneros, known in the art world as Hueman, for her newly HomeBody art show premiere grand opening, and is considered to be the Bay Area’s largest immersive arts experience. This interactive and experiential exhibit is held for 3 weeks only, starting January 28th through February 20th, 2022 at Ciel Creative Space in Oakland, CA holding 20,000sf of open space.

The sculpture design was handed to WeCutFoam by the artist for cutting and creating it out of foam material. This prop is a large bust with an inverted face, creating an eye illusion where the face seems to be looking inwards and outwards at the same time, reflecting the duality and complexity of humankind recently. WeCutFoam used protective Epoxy hard coat over the foam then painted and brushed it with glossy finish then delivered to the Ciel Center. The piece was set by the artist in a room with cloud murals painted walls, providing sensations of peach and rebirth. According to Hueman, the sculpture and everything around it represents positive change with time passing.

This HomeBody installation show consists of original murals, portraits and sculptures and is a reflection of feelings and emotions that arise from the unprecedented Covid pandemic being sprung on society, having to face ourselves, to explore identities looking inwards and at our friends, family and the society after having to stay at home in isolation. It brings art canvases and sculptures to life using projection mapping, augmented reality, lights and custom sounds, being able to connect it all on smart devices.

The artist, Hueman reflects on the time we spent over the last 2 years during the pandemic. With her unique art pieces, she is conveying a message of rebirth and of healing the community through art, as the whole exhibit is meant to bring all people of all ages together in unity using a combination of art and technology. The visitors and spectators are being able to play with themes of transparency, lights, color and space.

Sigal, WeCutFoam’s Co-Owner mentioned that it was thrilling to work on such a uniquely designed piece, to partner up with this exceptional modern artist and to be a part of something so innovative “We wanted to make sure the sculpture is strong enough as well as glossy and shiny to be able to reflect those lights to be shined on it and convey its message”. Sigal continued to say that WeCutFoam is no stranger to collaborations with artists and exhibitors. The company fabricated displays and exhibits for Museums of Ice Cream, de Young Museum, Price Davis Studios, West Coast Craft Trade Shows, MOMA, Berkeley Art Museum, The Exploratorium, Peterson Automotive Museum and many more.

WeCutFoam is one of the leading fabricator of foam products in the Bay Area, serving the entire U.S. for over twenty years. The company creates custom props, sculptures, art work, signs, logo, dimensional letters, displays, exhibits and much more. WeCutFoam is also known for its artistic department, providing carving, sanding, coating and painting services to create full-rounded projects. To learn more about the company, please visit www.wecutfoam.com

You can also contact them by phone at (408) 454-6163 or by email at sales@wecutfoam.com

