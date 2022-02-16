What is Backordering : Challenges and Benefits

Chennai, India, 2022-Feb-16 — /EPR Network/ —

What is a Backorder, Exactly?

Customers can place purchases with you that you can’t fulfill right now, thanks to a backorder. Due to a lack of inventory caused by the company’s procurement approach, the order cannot be completed, or the items must be made. Consider it an order backlog.

A big number of backorders indicates that demand for the products is greater than supply. A higher volume of backorders means longer wait times for the product to reach the client. A high number of backorders suggests that an item is popular.

Why Should I Accept Backorders?

Just because you don’t have enough goods right now doesn’t imply you shouldn’t take orders. It’s a bit tough, but if the product is good, people will wait and return. Many current eCommerce sites offer things for ‘preorder’ while they are still being manufactured. As we’ll see later, there are several advantages to processing backorders. Backordering is a popular practice in both make-to-order manufacturing and just-in-time inventory management.

Backordering practices put inventory management to the test. It’s good to have a small backlog of orders and short turnaround times. However, a high number of backorders in the queue and extended customer wait times indicate that your inventory management isn’t up to par.

