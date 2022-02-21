Stone Fireplaces continue to impress customers with versatile styles that stand the test of time

Chicago, IL, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Stone Fireplaces, the top supplier of natural and cast stone fireplace styles in Chicago, has continued to create designs that impress. From French Fireplaces to modern marble mantel styles, this shop has it all. The durable designs last for a lifetime and add to the aesthetic charm of your home.

Stone Fireplaces has created a unique identity in the market as the supplier of premium fireplaces and mantels. Their products blend functionality with aesthetics, as their versatile styles are beautiful yet durable. The company supplies fireplace mantels in different stone options. Some of the materials they use include marble, limestone, and cast stone. Whether a client is looking for marble fireplace surround ideas or an earthy limestone fireplace, Stone Fireplaces has it all. The unique thing about this company’s products is their long-lasting nature. It uses high-quality stones to create installations that will endure across generations. At the same time, their eye-catching designs add the perfect amount of style to a client’s home.

A spokesperson from Stone Fireplaces said, “We understand that fireplaces and mantels can be a lifetime investment for our clients. That is why we devote time and attention to curating the best styles and carving them in top-notch materials. With our thoughtful designs and durable styles, we help people set up fireplaces for homes where their hearts lie.”

Buyers in the USA can rely on Stone Fireplaces for sourcing the best fireplaces and mantels to spice up their home decor. Even though the company is in Chicago, its products are available to customers outside of Chicago as well. If a homeowner is looking for a cast stone fireplace mantel in Los Angeles, Stone Fireplaces is their best choice for a stellar purchase. Clients can choose from a range of textures, styles, and colors for the mantels of their dreams.

About the Company

Stone Fireplaces is a Chicago-based company that specializes in creating fireplaces and mantels. Their products are carved out of natural and cast stone materials and are designed to create an impressive finish. It offers a range of exciting styles like Italian, French, and Tudor-styled fireplaces. At the same time, it supplies simple and sleek designs for modern minimalistic homes. The company focuses on offering fireplaces that are long-lasting and high-quality. Their approach to design and durability have helped them win over many customers.

Address: Chicago, IL

Phone: 877-767-3561

Fax: 877-767-3579

Email: Sales@ShopStoneFireplaces.com

Website: https://shopstonefireplaces.com/