Hayan Zafar Tarakai Launches Tripsia: A New Go-to Hospitality Marketplace

Islamabad, ICT, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Tripsia, launched by Hayan Zafar Tarakai in Islamabad in 2021, would be Pakistan’s go-to travel and hospitality platform. Tripsia is a NanoSoftplus Pvt. Ltd. product. The goal of Tripsia is to make travel in Pakistan more accessible and convenient for everyone.

Tripsia is Pakistan’s leading online hospitality marketplace, streamlining and seamlessly integrating all the components, parties, units, and underlying processes involved both at the end of the customers and clients in a one-stop-shop or single window platform to expedite the process of searching and booking hotels, lodges, apartments, and other logistical amenities for convenience – renting cars, and seeking appealing tourism spots. It will cater to businesses of all sizes as well as customers from all backgrounds.

By investing in technology that helps remove the friction and inconvenience out of travel, Tripsia connects millions of travellers and visitors with unique experiences, a range of transportation options, and wonderful places to stay from residences to hotels and more. As one of Pakistan’s premier travel platforms for both established vendors and entrepreneurs of all kinds, Tripsia enables properties around the country to reach out to a national audience and build their businesses.

With the unrelenting innovation and improvement in the field of information technology, there is no aspect of life that has not been technologically renovated and placed at the disposal of customers in the market to enhance their convenience and comfort. The travel, tourist, hotel, and hospitality business were formerly considered outmoded due to numerous disruptions, professional failings, disorders, and discrepancies. The times have changed since then.

Tripsia aims to revolutionize the travel industry with its seamless, all-inclusive, and highly-integrated online platform that will not only connect clients (hotel owners, apartment owners, motel owners, real estate agents, car renters, and cab drivers) with customers (travelers, tourists, adventurers, and commuters), but will also speed up, streamline, and fast-track other processes involved, such as the payment process through integrated wallets and highly secure payment methods.

It will also operate as a billboard for the hotels, flats, lodges, and other interesting places listed on it, including user and customer feedback. That is to say, it will act as an internet marketing platform for the lodges, hotels, and car rental companies that are featured on it.

In a brief, Tripsia is the new go-to platform with the most unique features, aimed at a broader audience considering travel and tourism endeavors. It will connect and serve everybody with its single window, whether they are clients or consumers, all the more perfectly and elegantly to spark growth in Pakistan’s tourist, lodging, and hospitality industry.

Ready to welcome more visitors with Tripsia, Pakistan’s first online hospitality booking and reservation platform. Tripsia can assist you in promoting your hotels, guest homes, properties, spaces, and facilities to a huge audience of travelers and visitors both domestically and internationally.