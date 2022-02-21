Magic: The Gathering Trading Cards, Vintage Comic Books are in Bruneau & Co.’s February 26th Auction

Cranston, RI, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Anyone who doubts the soaring popularity of Magic: The Gathering trading cards needs to look no further than Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers’ upcoming Winter Comic, TCG (Trading Card Games) & Toy auction slated for Saturday, February 26th, starting promptly at 10 am Eastern. The top five lots – all MTG cards – have a combined high estimate of $135,000.

“This is certainly going to be an extravaganza for Magic: The Gathering collectors,” predicted Travis Landry, a Bruneau & Co. auctioneer and the firm’s Director of Pop Culture “This is one of the best collections to surface in a long time. It’s also a first in a very long time that comics do not dominate the catalog. I can’t wait to see how many new bidders are attracted to the auction.”

The sale, packed with 427 lots curated from across the country, will be held online as well as in Bruneau & Co.’s gallery located at 63 Fourth Avenue in Cranston, R.I. Internet bidding will be facilitated by the popular platforms LiveAuctioneers.com, Invaluable.com and Bidsquare.com, plus bidLIVE.Bruneauandco.com and the mobile app ‘Bruneau & Co.’ on iTunes or GooglePlay.

All five of the expected top lots are MTG cards from a single-owner Virginia collection and all are from 1993. Tip-top among these is a Magic: The Gathering Beta Black Lotus card, graded CGC 9 Mint, a Holy Grail item for MTG collectors (estimate: $40,000-$60,000). It’s idolized for its fast mana acceleration during play and is famous for its elegant artwork by Christopher Rush.

Next in line is lot 219: a Magic: The Gathering Alpha Ancestral Recall card, graded CGC 9.5 Gem Mint (estimate: $20,000-$30,000). Another MTG Holy Grail card, the Power Nine is on most every collector’s wish list to complete, with Alpha print being the most coveted. As a CGC 9.5 Gem Mint example, it’s one of the finest to hit public auction.

A Magic: The Gathering Beta Mox Sapphire trading card, graded CGC 9.5 Gem Mint, has an estimate of $10,000-$20,000. The Mox gem artifact cards are an incredibly powerful set, rightfully earning their place in the Power Nine. This Mox Sapphire, as a CGC 9.5 Beta print example, is one of the finest on the open market, a must-have card.

A Magic: The Gathering Alpha Timetwister trading card, graded BGS 8.5 NM-MT+, is expected to change hands for $10,000-$15,000. When played with the other cards of the Power Nine, Timetwister becomes a very powerful tool. As an Alpha print BGS 8.5 example, this card is a serious investment for the serious collector’s MTG portfolio.

A Magic: The Gathering Beta Time Walk trading card, graded CGC 9 Mint, earns its place in the Power Nine for the incredibly powerful advantage of taking an extra turn in play. It, too, is a serious investment for an MTG portfolio (estimate: $7,000-$10,000).

“It’s amazing to see how many different things come into the gallery,” said Kevin Bruneau, Bruneau & Co’s president and an auctioneer. “While the Magic: The Gathering collection is very exciting, I’m still eager to see our gallery wall of comics with all that color. The copy of Wonder Woman #7 is a great wartime cover that’s sure to attract interest. It’ll be a fun sale.”

The D.C. Comics copy of Wonder Woman issue #7 (Winter, 1943) features a “Wonder Woman for President” story and cover with art by H.G. Peter. Per the CGC census 5 in 3.5, only 44 examples are higher. This is a scarce and iconic wartime Golden Age D.C. cover, a rare opportunity for collectors today; in a CDC case (estimate: $4,000-$6,000).

A copy of Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man Annual issue #1 from 1964 has a pre-sale estimate of $3,000-$4,000. The 72-page comic book features the first appearance of the Sinister Six, with appearances by Thor, Giant-Man, Wasp, Dr. Strange and the Fantastic Four. It’s graded CGC 6.0, with off-white pages. The CGC case is 13 inches by 8 inches.

A copy of D.C. Comics Detective Comics #359 (January, 1967), graded CGC 8.0 with white pages, features the origin and first appearance of Batgirl and has a Killer Moth appearance. Per the CGC census 104 in 8.0, 180 are higher (estimate: $3,000-$4,000).

A preview is available by appointment the week of and day of sale, with doors opening at 9 am Eastern time. To schedule an appointment, you may call (401) 533-9980; or, you can send an email to info@bruneauandco.com. Bidding will be available via in-person, absentee, telephone or Internet, with a 20 percent buyer’s premium (or 18 percent with cash, check or wire transfer).

Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers has three auctions lined up for March: a DiscoverIt Antiques & Collectibles Auction on Friday, March 4th, at 6 pm Eastern; a Comic Books Auction hosted on BidLive.Bruneauandco.com on Wednesday, March 23rd at 6 pm Eastern; and an online-only Estates Fine Art & Antiques Auction on Monday, March 28th, beginning at 6 pm Eastern time.

To learn more about Bruneau & Co. Auctioneers and the Winter Comic, TCG & Toy auction slated for Saturday, February 26th, starting at 10 am Eastern, visit www.bruneauandco.com.

