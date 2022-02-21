Sterling-LWB+ from Laird Connectivity Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring an advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module from Laird in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

Laird Connectivity’s new Sterling-LWB+ Wi-Fi 4 with Bluetooth 5.2 module is the latest member of the successful Sterling-LWB radio family. This embedded module series is based upon the Infineon AIROC CYW43439 chipset, and is available as a System-in-Package (SIP) and two certified module versions, supporting either an on-board chip antenna or a MHF connector for an external antenna. It is designed to meet the demands of medical and industrial IoT connectivity.

The Sterling-LWB+ contains a fully featured Wi-Fi 4 radio, enabled with industry-leading software drivers and support. The secure, high performance SDIO solution provides easy integration with any Linux or Android based system. It is designed for IoT from the start: fully certified, easy to integrate, and is the fastest route to the market for wireless IoT applications.

To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/laird-connectivity-sterling-lwb-wi-fi-4-module-with-bluetooth-5-2. To see the entire portfolio of Laird products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

