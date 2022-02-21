5 Myths of BIM adoption

Aurangabad, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Building Information Modeling has become an indispensable part of the AEC professionals but remains a mystery to many project stakeholders. Before delving into the details about the common myths, let’s take a look at “What is BIM?”

What is BIM?

The process of creating and managing information for efficient planning, designing and construction through an intelligent 3D model is called BIM. The technology produces cloud-based models integrating structural data for effective design visualization throughout the building project lifecycle from the conceptual design stage to construction and operation. 3D to 8D BIM provides brilliant support to the architectural, engineering and construction professionals for virtual building performance. The concept of BIM dates back to the 1970s but was widely accepted in the early 2000s. Currently, BIM is adopted by leading countries across the globe. The government is also making BIM mandatory in building projects for streamlining construction workflow and enhancing productivity.

Common Myths:

It is significant for every company belonging to the AEC industry to be aware of the common myths of BIM implementation and know the actual truth.

Explore the Common Myths of BIM Adoption:

Myth 1: BIM is Just a 3D Modeling Software

Truth: BIM is only about 3D Modeling. It goes beyond and enables users to visualize building design at the preconstruction stage. The data-rich 3D model facilitates a collaborative work process amongst architects, contractors, engineers, design-build firms and other construction professionals. Using the model, clashes are resolved before construction, leading to the elimination of costly rework at later stages of construction.

Example of a Recent Project – BIM Modeling for Clash Coordination of DC Courthouse – Integrating BIM with Autodesk Revit and Navisworks, the BIM company in USA progressed through MEP BIM Clash Detection & Resolutions, improving work efficiency, reducing errors, verifying aesthetics and enhancing building performance.

BIM goes beyond 3D to 4D, 5D, 6D, 7D and 8D. In a 4D BIM, the project team breaks down the model for a better understanding of the construction work process.

Real-life Instance: In a hospitality project, one of the competent BIM service providers in the world generated a BIM model from AutoCAD to aid architectural, structural and MEPF services. A 4D construction simulation helps to track the construction progress on a 4,84,000 sq. ft. project area with 247 rooms and 25,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

Take a look at the Global Projects to Meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Criteria

Myth 2: BIM is Difficult to Implement

Truth: Building Information Modeling is not difficult to implement. With proper training of resources, BIM can optimize the project workflow as per industry standards. Automated BIM models can speed up the design process, incorporating changes to be made for re-sizing systems.

Example: BIM Came Handy for ‘The Mark at Atlanta’ Construction

In this project, Revit-BIM collaboration facilitated concrete modeling and information aggregation for this construction project with amenities including an on-site parking garage, fitness center, yoga room, rooftop pool, etc. The BIM engineering company overcame all challenges of detailing slab work on grade areas, fixing shop drawing standards and making clients happy in terms of producing quality drawings.

Myth 3: No Long-term Impact on Productivity

Truth: People often have the misconception that BIM implementation takes a long time and hurts construction productivity. Indeed, you can’t expect drastic changes in the process for producing an immediate outcome. However, if you properly plan with BIM with the right resources, it pays off your investment, streamlining procedures, leading to increased efficiency.

An instance of a Real-life Project: Intelligent Tekla BIM Saved Time, Delivered Efficiency for the Project

Using Tekla, a top BIM company has accomplished 80% drawings for Escondido Village Stanford University, saving 40% time. BIM helped flawless collaboration, streamlining project information management like document control, design problem resolution through RFI management, etc.

Myth 4: BIM is Only for Big Project

Truth: Building Information Modeling is commonly used for big projects. However, many AEC professionals are using BIM for small and medium-size projects. The technology improves design cost calculation and saves time by estimating and analyzing project costs.

Example: BIM Saved Time & Money for a Medium Size Project – Ambuja Patna City Center, India

A BIM modeling company extensively used Autodesk Revit for a medium size project in Ambuja Patna City Center, India. BIM played a vital role in design optimization, coordination and construction management, enabling the entire team to work collaboratively, completing the project on time. The BIM engineers laid the groundwork in BIM for the project at LOD 400, including architectural, structural, site utility, site logistics, MEP and fire protection trades. Scope of work for the project included constructability review, model creation, quantity take-off, 4D construction simulation, coordinated drawings, shop drawing validation, presentation and as-built update. The BIM modelers could successfully save $298, 500, 0 total cost and 210 man-days approximately through BIM implementation for the mixed-use residential and commercial construction.

Myth 5: BIM Provides Benefits to Only Designers and Contractors

Truth: Many assume that Building Information Modeling is beneficial for designers and contractors but in reality, BIM facilitates all project stakeholders involved in the process like designers, facility managers, manufacturers, estimators, modelers, etc. to get a complete overview of the project progress and execution.

Example of a Project: Infrastructural Marvel Created with BIM for Dubai International Airport

In this project, Building Information Modeling facilitated accuracy, data integration, change management, detailing and productivity. The generation of a coordinated model enabled consultants and other stakeholders involved in the project to check possible interference amongst building systems, leading to improved project planning. Here the BIM experts used a unique module support system for installing, fabricating and coordinating MEP BIM Services

Fundamental Project Challenges Resolved through BIM:

• Input Inconsistency

• Missing Information

• Dimension Error in Plan & Section Drawings

• Constructability Issues

• Maintenance Issues

• Accessibility Issues

• Space Constraint

• Cut-out Location Correction

• Design Issues Faced

Road Ahead: