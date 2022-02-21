Loway Switzerland announces the release of QueueMetrics call center suite version 22.02

Stabio, Switzerland, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — Loway SA, leading provider of solutions for call-center, is glad to announce the new version of QueueMetrics.

QueueMetrics collects data from the PBX and tracks agents’ activities, payrolls, targets, conversion rates, ACD, IVR and Music on hold. It also generates outbound and inbound campaign statistics with real-time monitoring, customizable wallboards, and custom reports with more than 200 different metrics.

QueueMetrics improves agents’ daily workflow by offering a dedicated agent interface with messages, alarms, integration with modern CRMs. It even includes a WebRTC softphone and a complete quality tracking tool.

Release 22.02 brings with it a large number of improvements to the Reports page, making it snappier and more user-friendly. Even the System Logs have been imroved to be more powerful and flexible, making it clearer to see which user did what and why.

The new QueueMetrics version also includes support for Single sign-on with Google and Microsoft accounts, an improved WebRTC soft-phone, and a new theme named Mono.

The reports’ improved performance, both on the engine and the browser’s side, makes the user experience more responsive and offers a solution that will work even for very large systems with 10,000+ agents across 1000+ queues.

In version 22.02 you will find a new Timeline view. This panel will let you know everything about a call’s history and access any related media. The Call Timeline will display all the call events in chronological order, as logged by the PBX, with an immediate representation of the call’s flow.

Our developers are also introducing the concept of Call Groupings. Every DataBlock that shows information regarding one or more groups of calls will display an extra column with a Grouping Icon, by clicking on it a user navigates to a series of tables exploding the dataBlock metric in deep detail.

As in previous releases, this one fixes a large number of bugs (130+).

QueueMetrics 22.02 supports the Asterisk PBX and all major distributions and appliances like FreePBX, PBXact, Issabel, Grandstream UCM, Yeastar S PBX, Freeswitch, FusionPbx, MiRTA, Enswitch, PBXware, Vicidial, Xorcom, Wazo, Elastix, and more.

It is available as a cloud-hosted service or on-premise software package with localization for 23 distinct languages.

Check https://docs.loway.ch/News/220208_rel2202.html#REL2202?lid=N350 for details.

For a full-featured guided trial, visit the official product site www.queuemetrics.com.