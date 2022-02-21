Online Fibroid Treatment Search Averages Unscientific Results, New Study Finds

54% of fibroid treatment online search in Nigeria more likely to return unscientific, according to analysis of 1,014 search returns carried out by Christian Miracle Hospital

Enugu, Nigeria, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — 54% of fibroid treatment online search returns could potentially be misleading fibroid patients in Nigeria, according to new research from Christian Miracle Hospital.

The research, which analyzed over 1,014 Google search engine returns on fibroid treatment in Nigeria; also discovered that the prevailing misinformation about fibroid treatment options was linked to a higher than average online content that are not backed by evidence. Specifically, in a random sample of 280 search returns, a staggering 150 were lacking scientific proof; with just about 130 showing evidence-based data. This new research encompasses 1,014 fibroid treatment-related terms on Google between February 2020 and January 2022 1014- making it an emerging study on fibroid treatment in Nigeria.

In a reaction, The Medical Director of Christian Miracle Hospital, Prof. Obioma Okezie said, “It is rather worrisome that the vast majority of Nigeria’s obgyn patients are unaware of medically approved fibroid treatment options. This has resulted in a high mortality rate in women of reproductive age. Health professionals must drive the conversation on healthy solutions for fibroid in Nigeria.”

To this end, Christian Miracle Hospital as launched a public enlightenment project with the theme “Every Woman Fibroid Free 2022.” This project is an important milestone in the lineup of events marking the International Women’s Day this year. It is hoped this will drive dialogue in the fight against fibroid and related gynaecological issues women face daily; and equip the men in their lives with knowledge to better navigate unprecedented women health situations.

About Christian Miracle Hospital

Christian Miracle Hospital is a private maternity, fibroid and gynecology hospital in Enugu Nigeria. From appendicitis to emergency or elective caesarean section, Christian Miracle Hospital provides quality obstetrics and gynaecological care.