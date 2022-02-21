Mumbai, India, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — The size of the LIC IPO is expected to surpass Rs 50 billion, given that the government has been eyeing to offload around 15% of its shares in the next couple of years. According to the DRHP, the issue size will be up to Rs 50 billion. A recent report from actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP estimates that LIC’s embedded value will be Rs 5.39 trillion at September 30, 2021.

The size of the LIC IPO is expected to surpass Rs 50 billion, given that the government has been eyeing to offload around 15% of its shares in the next couple of years. According to the DRHP, the issue size will be up to Rs 50 billion. A recent report from actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP estimates that LIC’s embedded value will be Rs 5.39 trillion at September 30, 2021. LIC shares could be priced between ₹2000 to ₹2100 each, with discounts to some retail investors.

If successful, the IPO will turn LIC into the largest company in India, by market value. Right now, the top spot is occupied by Reliance Industry. The LIC has invested in most Indian companies, with its diversified portfolio offering a number of investment options. However, the IPO may be marred by the LIC’s investment in a number of non-performing companies. In any case, LIC is a cash-rich company with a strong consumer base.

For Full Article Visit – LIC IPO Price – What You Need to Know