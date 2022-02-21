Nebraska Children’s Home Society Announces Name Change and Plans to Launch New Site

OMAHA, USA, 2022-Feb-21 — /EPR Network/ — In February 2022, Nebraska Children’s Home Society announced the official rebranding of their name to “NCHS”. With this name change, NCHS hopes to increase brand recognition and simplify the discovery process for individuals seeking support. This is just one of many changes announced by the nonprofit, including its new website launch in early March 2022.

This branding overhaul provides NCHS with the opportunity to attract more families in need of their services, reduce confusion regarding the types of assistance offered, and reiterate their presence as a leader among nonprofits serving children and families in Nebraska.

“As we near our 130th year of operation, we want to ensure that our name, logo, and all public messaging align with the breadth and scope of services we provide today. Nebraska Children’s Home Society is a name on which we have built a rich history, but, ultimately, it is a name we have outgrown. Transitioning to the simplified NCHS reduces the use of potentially confusing language that may deter individuals from learning more about all our agency has to offer children and families. Through this rebranding, we are reintroducing ourselves to the broader Nebraska community as a resource for families of types.” – Lana Temple-Plotz, CEO of NCHS.

NCHS’ new website, set to launch in March, will act as an improved conduit for potential program participants. With these updates, the user experience will be enhanced by easier navigation, increased opportunities to start a dialogue with NCHS, and more accessible information regarding the services offered.

“People who seek our services are often experiencing a pressing need. Maybe they face an unplanned pregnancy, have recently found themselves caring for a young relative, or are struggling to provide for their own children. We believe families in need of support should have swift access to the services and resources they need to move through whatever challenging circumstances they encounter. Our new website makes finding and connecting to our services simple, helping us to be there for families in the moment they need us most.” – Lana Temple-Plotz, CEO of NCHS.

Since its inception in 1893, NCHS has upheld the motto of “putting children first,” as well as its mission to provide safe and loving care to children of all ages by connecting families to the support they need, providing crucial resources, and helping with educational development. These changes to their branding and website help to further this mission by making it easier for parents, grandparents, families, and children to access the help they need.

To keep up with the changing times, NCHS is refreshing its branding and platforms to continue to provide the most comprehensive and accurate support possible. Implementing a streamlined online experience allows their services to reach the people who need them easily and more efficiently.

To find out more about the updates occurring in the NCHS brand, please contact Fa’iz Rab for further details: frab@nchs.org. Or, to learn more about NCHS’ comprehensive offerings, visit their website.

Founded in 1893, Nebraska Children’s Home Society (NCHS) has worked to put children first. By providing a variety of services, community resources, and educational programs, we help parents and caregivers make informed decisions to provide safe and loving care for children.

Our services range from educational classes for new parents, support groups for grandparents caring for their grandchildren, services for those who are pregnant, adoption support, post-adoption resources, kinship caregiving assistance, foster care preparation, and connections with certified specialists to help you determine the best course of action for you and your family.

Regardless of where you are in your parenting journey, we can connect you with the resources you need to strengthen your skills and make an informed decision.

